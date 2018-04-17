SARS gets teeth back: Taxpayers who fail to submit returns will be prosecuted

JOHANNESBURG — Approximately 30 million tax returns are outstanding, says the South African Revenue Service. It’s a shocking number which highlights how the revenue collection service under Tom Moyane has completely strayed and prompted greater non-compliance. But SARS, under a new leadership team and seemingly with renewed energy, is now on the hunt for those outstanding returns, and it’s threatening prosecution for those who fail to comply. – Gareth van Zyl

SARS Press statement:

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has embarked on a new initiative with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute non-compliant taxpayers, including prominent South Africans, who have failed to submit returns.

Taxpayers who are found guilty will end up with a criminal record.

The initiative has already seen its first conviction in Port Shepstone last week. Mr S Ragunat, as the representative of SPS Distributors, paid an admission of guilt fine of R5 600 in the Port Shepstone Regional Court for non-submission of more than 50 outstanding Value-Added Tax (VAT), Pay-As-You-Earn, (PAYE) and Corporate Income Tax (CIT) returns. He was ordered to and has submitted all the outstanding returns.

Failure to submit a tax or VAT return is a criminal offence in terms of the Tax Administration Act and Value-Added Tax legislation.

During the week of 16 to 20 April, eight outstanding return cases involving hundreds of outstanding returns will appear on court rolls in different parts of the country – including four cases in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 19 and 20 April.

There will also be cases in Ficksburg and Bothaville in the Free State, as well as the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal during the rest of the week.

The campaign marks an intensification of SARS’s Outstanding Returns Project that was launched towards the end of last year when SARS aimed to raise awareness amongst taxpayers about outstanding tax returns.

SARS has over the past few years experienced an unacceptable increase in the non-submission of returns across all tax types, including PAYE, VAT, corporate income and personal income tax.

At the end of March 2018, SARS’s Outstanding Returns Book showed that active taxpayers owed SARS approximately 30 million returns, in many cases showing that multiple outstanding returns were due by a single taxpayer.

The decision to resort to enforcement of compliance through criminal prosecution is a last resort. All the taxpayers that will appear in court were engaged beforehand and final demands were issued them before the criminal cases commenced. At this stage 36 dockets have been handed over to the NPA.

The significant drop in the submission of returns was one of the key indicators pointing to decreased compliance and was highlighted by Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene during the announcement of the tax revenue collection figures for the 2017/2018 financial year.

South Africa to prosecute taxpayers who don’t file returns

By Ntando Thukwana

(Bloomberg) – The South African Revenue Service and National Prosecuting Authority will prosecute taxpayers who fail to submit returns.

This includes “prominent South Africans,” the revenue service said in an emailed statement on Monday. Taxpayers owed SARS about 30 million returns at March 31, its records show. The move to prosecute people failing to submit returns is part of a shake-up at the revenue service after President Cyril Ramaphosa removed Tom Moyane as commissioner last month. Under-collection of taxes increased under Moyane and he clashed with former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan over plans of a management and systems overhaul at SARS. Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on April 3 the increase in outstanding returns shows a deterioration in tax compliance and will be addressed. The Treasury in February reported a revenue shortfall of R48 billion ($4 billion) for the 2018 fiscal year.