Mark Lamberti resigns as Imperial CEO, hands baton to ex-CFO Osman Arbee

JOHANNESBURG — Mark Lamberti surprised the market this morning when Imperial Holdings Limited issued a Sens announcing his resignation as CEO. The resignation comes in the wake of the Adila Chowan court judgment. Lamberti also recently resigned from the board of Eskom as well as Business Leadership South Africa. – Gareth van Zyl

Sens from Imperial Holdings Limited:

RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

It is with regret that the Board of Imperial Holdings Limited today accepted the resignation of Group Chief Executive Mr Mark Lamberti with effect from 30th April 2018.

This development arises from the recent judgment in which the High Court found in favour of an ex-employee and against AMH, Imperial and Mr Lamberti regarding a series of incidents which commenced in 2014. Damages in the case have to be proven in due course. Since mid-2015, the board has been aware of the developments that culminated in the judgment.

The Board has carefully studied the judgement and accepts the conclusions reached therein. In addition to finding that the ex-employee had suffered damages arising from dismissal by AMH, Mr Lamberti was found to have impaired the dignity of the ex-employee during a conversation on the 15th April 2015. Mr Lamberti has

apologised unreservedly for any unintended hurt.

The Board has further resolved to implement corrective action to address deficiencies in Imperial’s gender and race relations culture highlighted in the judgement, bearing in mind that substantial progress in gender and racial transformation within its ranks has been made over the past three years.

The Board has noted the content and tone of the judgement in which there is no finding of defamation, racism or sexism despite extensive and frequently inaccurate publicity directed at Mr Lamberti suggesting that there was.

In light of this, Mr Lamberti has resigned in the interests of the Imperial group and its stakeholders who may be prejudiced by such publicity.

Mr Lamberti has served Imperial with distinction since March 2014, leading a multifaceted portfolio, organisation and management restructuring, a key objective of which was to accelerate executive

development and transformation to align Imperial’s employee and leadership profile with the economically active demographics of South Africa. The Board thanks Mr Lamberti for his excellent leadership and commitment to the Group.

Appointment

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr Osman Arbee, Group Chief Financial Officer from 2013 to 2017 and currently Chief Executive Officer of the Motus division, has been appointed Group Chief Executive Officer with effect from the 1st May 2018, in addition to his position as CEO of Motus.

Mr Arbee was previously a senior partner at Deloitte and Touche and joined the group in 2005. He has been intimately involved in the affairs of Imperial at the highest levels since joining the group and is well placed to assume leadership and continuity of the board approved strategy which commenced in late 2014.

Unbundling

The board confirms that progress with the implementation of its plans to unbundle Motus is at an advanced stage and no obstacles are currently anticipated. As previously announced, the board will make

and announce a final decision on the unbundling before the end of June 2018.

In the event that the unbundling proceeds, the role of Group Chief Executive Officer will become redundant and Mr Arbee will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Motus.