The Guptas nobody wants to know anymore – AG drops Nkonki contract

CAPE TOWN — A vivid illustration of how the Guptas have morphed from honey badgers gorging on BEE hives into the fast-wasting skunks of the corporate world is depicted below. Dropped like a hot potato by the Auditor General is a contract with the auditing firm Nkonki Inc, upon the AG hearing that its’ CEO, Mitesh Patel, was funded by the Gupta family in a management buyout. It’s a far cry from the passive inaction when Jacob Zuma was in charge of the Zuptoid fiefdom. Other examples of how the stench of State capture is causing private and public entities to increasingly distance themselves from the Guptas abound. It’s yet another fine example of how the Fourth Estate contributes to a working democracy in exposing what official bodies either knew and ignored – or found out for the first time. Either way the result promotes cleaner government. – Chris Bateman

By Colleen Goko and Jacqueline Mackenzie

(Bloomberg) – South African audit firm Nkonki Inc. applied for voluntary liquidation a week after the auditor-general ended its contract following reports that a management buyout led by former Chief Executive Officer Mitesh Patel was funded by an associate of the Gupta family.

Damage to the Nkonki brand and uncertainty over future revenue streams had “greatly influenced” the decision, the Johannesburg-based auditor said in an emailed statement. The decision will affect 180 employees who had no involvement or knowledge in any shareholder transactions, it said. South Africa’s Auditor-General terminated its contract with Nkonki last week. It also dropped KPMG LLP’s local unit after the accounting firm became engulfed in a series of scandals, including signing off on the accounts of a failed local bank. Patel resigned in April following reports by investigative journalism unit amaBhungane that Gupta associate Salim Essa had funded his management buyout. The Guptas, who were associates of former President Jacob Zuma, have been accused of using political connections to win state contracts. They deny wrongdoing.