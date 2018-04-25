NOT to big to fail! Actuary lifts lid on dwindling GEPF

EDINBURGH — The Government Employees’ Pension Fund (GEPF) has been a target for the greedy and the captured. With more than 1.2m members and assets worth R1.6 trillion, it brags about being Africa’s largest pension fund. According to GEP laws, fiduciary responsibility for the Fund rests with the Board of Trustees. A retired actuary assessing the state of the fund has criticised its management, arguing that problems loom – and that these have more to do with human decisions than the state of the economy. The GEPF has been in the crosshairs of state capture and black economic empowerment wheeling-and-dealing. For example, the GEPF has proved handy to the Independent Media group, with reports that GEPF money would be used to artificially boost the value of its proposed new entity Sagarmatha. The fund for civil servants has also been something of an ATM for state-owned enterprises, with Eskom receiving R5bn a loan from the GEPF to help cover expenses for the month of February. The analysis, published here on Biznews, by the Association for Monitoring and the Advocacy of the GEPF underscores that the GEPF isn’t too big to fail. – Jackie Cameron

Statement: Cash Flow of the Govt Employees Pension Fund.

Organisation: The Association for Monitoring and the Advocacy of the GEPF (AMAGP)

By: A P Stemmet

Capacity: Spokesman

Cape Town

1 April 2018

The attached analysis of annual reports of the GEPF for the eleven years up to 2017, compiled by one of our members, a retired auditor, clearly indicates that the pension fund is not managed by the Board of Trustees (BoT) to the advantage of its members, workers as well as beneficiaries.

Control by the BoT leaves a lot to be desired and it is clear that too much is left to its investment agent the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). Secrecy on the side of the BoT prevents transparency and gives rise to the impression that there is no monitoring of investments made. The poor excuse that the low interest yielding of investments is due to poor economic conditions is no longer acceptable. In practice it is proven to be different.

Management, control and supervision of the pension fund goes much further than merely the yields of investments. The latter is an important element and in particular the unexpected growth in interest – the yields demand attention, further investigation and explanation.

Up to the present not much attention has been given to the importance of contributions by the workforce to the fund. It must therefore be determined whether employment departments comply fully with the compulsory payments of contributions and whether employee contributions are still sufficient.

The afore mentioned are two areas that demand increased attention by external bodies such as the Standing Committees on Finance and Public Accounts. It has become imperative.The AMAGP request that urgent attention is given to this matter.

A new BoT is to be appointed within days and it is trusted that the government and unions will ensure that only well qualified people with the required expertise will be appointed.