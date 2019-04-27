Jozi investment property in flux

In the same month which saw Mayor Herman Mashaba announce a R20bn investment to regenerate Johannesburg, so 18 buildings in the Maboneng district were auctioned off as part of the developer Propertuity’s liquidation process.

As Maboneng shows, the real hard work of any project usually starts once the funding is in place.

Builds are complex and usually go over budget, while tenants are hard to find in single digit growth environments.

So whilst Johannesburg, like South Africa, is in need of a massive rebuild following the ‘nine lost years’ under Zuma, the outlook does look brighter under Ramaphosa.