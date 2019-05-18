When the trend isn’t your friend – Happy Tax Freedom Day

It now takes 138 days – an additional 5 days – of hard work compared with last year’s figures when everyone starts working for themselves.

Wishing one and all a happy South Africa Tax Freedom Day.

Tax Freedom is a measure created by the Free Market Foundation to calculate how deep the State is digging into everyone’s wallets.

Given that South Africa has the 12th highest tax burden, this is yet another trend private individuals would like President Cyril Ramaphosa to reverse.

Did someone say jobs?