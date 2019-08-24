To the SABC – it’s all about the sport – just ask MultiChoice

I have often contemplated cancelling my DStv contract countless times.

With the move towards convenience viewing – users choosing what and when to watch – I argue that this is different with sport.

Admittedly, as much as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Showmax offer value, there’s just no replacement for the live sport that MultiChoice offers.

Yes, one can choose to watch highlights, but the adrenalin any sports fan gets when watching live is next to none.

So when the SABC blacks out local soccer, it’s baffling… more so for the ‘22 million’ engaged fans that can’t afford DStv.