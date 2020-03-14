Throw out the textbook; let’s do things the Saffer way…

Too much social or mainstream media will have one running for the doors these days; as oil and coronavirus dominate the airwaves.

But managing a crisis takes different thinking and unusual actions, so it can be used to one’s advantage.

I’m no economist but with oil at record lows; should SA, as an importer, stock-pile as much as possible? And surely the petrol price will see a couple of rands shaved off it. If one couples this with an interest rate cut, would that not fuel a consumer recovery?

As Winston Churchill famously said post-Second World War: “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

If you’d like to receive the Weekender every Saturday in your inbox at 6am, please sign up here. You can also sign up to receive Biznews founder Alec Hogg’s Daily Insider every weekday.