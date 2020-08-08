Another global Top Five SA citizens would rather not be in

While corruption and Covid-19 continue to steal the headlines, another outcome of poverty and inequality continues to haunt South Africa.

Crime stats released last week saw murders increase by 1.4% to 21,325 in the year to end March 2020.

On average 58 people are murdered each day.

The bigger stat of 36 people murdered per 100,000 of the population puts the country in another global top five, only behind Belize, Honduras, Jamaica and El Salvador.

Yet another list we’d rather not see ourselves in and another urgent mark on the government’s To-Do list, where citizens need more than just lip-service.

