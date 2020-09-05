Eishkom – like a dog chasing its tail

Eskom is a real threat to the sanity of South Africans.

Just barely having moved the economic dial into level two lockdown, stage four loadshedding has now hit us hard.

All I can say is thank goodness we aren’t in the middle of winter…

But a more frightening picture was painted when Eskom CFO Calib Cassim announced this week that, in order for the utility to become sustainable, it requires power price hikes of up to 25% in real terms.

So in effect we’ll be paying more for less – a definite sign that individuals need to find independent forms of power. And that may only further exacerbate problems for Eskom.

