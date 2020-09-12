The Wiseman story – shows the good and bad

Siphamandla Wiseman Ndabezitha is a petrol attendant who works at a BP in Pietermaritzburg.

Wiseman’s story went viral when a video showed a customer paying R20, after R210 of petrol was poured, claiming he’d asked Wiseman to pour “two ten” of petrol.

This incident highlights two issues that South Africa deals with daily.

On the one hand, where the few in their privileged positions take advantage of the many in less fortunate situations.

But on the other, the idea that when individuals come together as a collective, it’s a powerful force for change.

As Edmund Burke once wrote: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

The prankster got it horribly wrong but the lesson remains.

