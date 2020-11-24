Coronation: Has the trust been earned? 

Coronation produced an impressive set of results for the year-ended 30 September 2020, with revenue, headline earnings and dividends per share all seeing double-digit increases, despite assets under management remaining flat when compared to the prior period. In a year that will likely go down as the biggest stock market reversal in history, all three of the local bourse’s largest asset managers (NinetyOne, Quilter and Coronation) must be delighted that the incoming client calls, that must’ve been rife and harsh worded during the sell-off that ensued at the beginning of the year, are simply a short-lived memory.

The question is – amongst the three largest asset managers on the JSE, where does the value lie? NinetyOne and Quilter, both recent unbundlings from Investec and Old Mutual respectively, are more expensive than Coronation on a relative basis, but provide South African investors with rand-hedge exposure and a yield in sterling.

However, the investment case for Coronation looks extremely appealing. In a low yield environment, where many of the historically strong dividend paying companies have either waived or altered dividend policies, Coronation’s 9.5% dividend yield, along with a generous price to earnings ratio of 10.5, seems an attractive safe haven investment in the midst of much uncertainty.

Sygnia, led by outspoken Magda Wierzycka, is another interesting investment proposition in the asset management space. Its passive investment strategy, based on the notion of the efficient market theory, has garnered high praise for their innovativeness, providing investors with an array of dynamically managed index funds at low cost to investors. Given their room for growth, Sygnia is definitely a company worth keeping an eye on.

The trust has been earned and Coronation comes out head and shoulders above their peers in the industry, with attractive multiples and fundamentals underpinning their investment case. As for NinetyOne and Quilter, there are simply more appealing rand-hedge counters on the JSE given their current valuations.

