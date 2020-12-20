The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash Briefing: SA govt answers your Covid-19 questions; FDA approves Moderna vaccine; Tesla
- US health regulators have permitted use of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, the second shot to get approval to help end the deadliest pandemic in more than a century, writes The Wall Street Journal. The US Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of Moderna’s vaccine comes a week after the agency authorized the first shot in the US, from Pfizer and BioNTech. “Authorization of Moderna’s vaccine means we can accelerate the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers and Americans in long-term-care facilities, and, ultimately, bring a faster end to this pandemic,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a tweet. – Subscribe to Biznews Premium for full access to The Wall Street Journal.
- In South Africa, a second wave of Covid-19 infections has gripped the country. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has announced the discovery of a new strain of the Covid-19 virus. Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chair of the ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 said that the new variant seems to increase the viral load in patients, meaning that carriers can spread the virus more quickly. The new strain causes critical illness in younger patients without co-morbidities. The Health Ministry has released a list of questions and answers about the new strain and how it will be managed. Visit BizNews.com for the full Q&A.
- The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo is visiting South Africa this week. Back home in the DRC, President Felix Tshisekedi is working to distance himself from former president Joseph Kabila. In a few strategic moves Tshisekedi has removed Kabila’s allies from key positions of power over the last two years. His struggle to loosen Kabila’s grip on the country has been arduous and Tshisekedi has been open about his frustration, speaking his mind in parliament. “Despite my best efforts, the sacrifices I’ve made and the humiliations I’ve tolerated, it hasn’t been enough to make this coalition work smoothly,” said Tshisekedi. The nation is home to large mineral deposits, critically important to the world’s electric vehicle industry.
- Tesla shares raced to a record high on the eve of their inclusion in the S&P 500, during a rally that has propelled the electric-car maker into the ranks of the most-valuable US companies. The company has benefited from the investor embrace of top technology firms following the enactment of government and central-bank stimulus programs to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic, writes The Wall Street Journal. At the same time, many analysts warn that Tesla shares are vulnerable to a significant pullback following their sevenfold increase this year, a rise that skeptics say hasn’t been mirrored by similar increases in the company’s financial results
