The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash Briefing: SA Covid-19 strain reaches UK; Telkom sues Icasa; Eskom sells properties
By Melani Nathan
- Telkom is suing the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to force the digital migration of broadcasters. Broadcasters have not migrated away from the frequency that offers the best coverage in homes and buildings and Telkom says it is hesitant to pay for spectrum that is still being used by broadcasters. The company told MyBroadband.co.za it tried to engage with the regulator over its concerns but was ignored.
- Debt-ridden power utility Eskom will sell 7,000 of its non-core properties valued nearly R10bn over the next five years. “The properties are being sold through the National Treasury’s property disposal website on a daily basis,” says André de Ruyter, Group CEO. The power utility is currently in discussions with the Department of Human Settlements regarding its residential properties.
- South Africa’s petrochemicals sector is facing major challenges with natural gas feedstock shortages. The industry’s representative body, the South African Petroleum Industry Association has applied for specific exemption from the Competition Act to allow producers to coordinate shutdowns to prevent critical supply interruptions in the country.
- UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the new Covid-19 variant identified in South Africa has been detected in the UK. He added that this new variant is highly concerning and appears to have mutated further than the new variant in the UK. In South Africa, Limpopo Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha warned residents about the resurgence of Novel Coronavirus in the province. The warning comes after the province had recorded increased number of infections in four local municipalities, causing the province to be on the high alert. The four affected municipalities are Makhado, Thulamela, Polokwane and Thabazimbi.
Listen on Spotify:
Or iTunes here
(Visited 35 times, 35 visits today)
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.