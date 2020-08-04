Lifestyle audits, telling on friends can help pluck SA from deep hole of corruption: OUTA, Open Secrets

In a BizNews webinar on corruption and Covid-19 with veteran broadcaster Tim Modise, civil society leaders Wayne Duvenage of OUTA, Mike Marchant of Open Secrets and Tebogo Khaas of the SMME Forum discuss what it will take to pluck SA out of the deep hole of corruption and maleficence. Transparency, accountability and the public joining in to report maladministration are all solutions that have been touted. The multi-faceted conversation has delved into what is required of the country and its citizens to tie up the loose ends that corruption has left in its destructive wake. – Bernice Maune

By Bernice Maune

Lifestyle audits have been propsed by corruption-busting organisations like Open Secrets and OUTA as a response to the rampant looting that the country is faced with.

Tebogo Khaas of SMME Forum, is in agreement that on the government level, action has not been consistent with promises made to eliminate systematic looting. His recommendation would be that lifestyle audits are effected to expose those officials with links to corruption.

“It’s deflating to think that the things our government has been preaching are not happening. You can see that people are living beyond their means.”

Khaas cites overseas holidays, designer suits and expensive cars as indicators that something is seriously amiss. To trace the flow of funds may prove difficult he says as some government officials set up accounts and companies in the names of their friends and family, making it difficult to trace and root them out.

The onus is however, on state officials to hold themselves and each other accountable says Khaas.

“It takes people themselves to say they won’t do wrong, they shouldn’t be policed.”

The question of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership is put forward by Tim Modise who laments that he may come across as indecisive and is surrounded by people who take advantage of his character.

“The president must bear the responsibility of what the public perceives of him and his administration. Ramaphosa’s son being implicated in a six million taxi industry scandal doesn’t look good.

“He ought to say to his kids, you don’t go anywhere near where public money is involved directly or indirectly, period. What’s stopping him from doing that? His kids have a right to do business but not in this manner. They ought to walk away from public procurement and doing business with the government, says Khaas.”

We have people who are not meant to be lauding over the till. We have people who run with sheep and chase with the hounds. We need to make sure we get the right people who are selfless. Not everyone in government is corrupt – Tebogo Khaas

On how the public can deal with corruption, Mike Marchant’s perspective is one of a community working to better themselves and the country.

“I think South Africans are already doing a huge amount. You see social movements and civil society picking up the slack where government is failing. You have ordinary South Africans who are stepping in to keep people alive and to provide the essentials.

“The one thing is for South Africans to avoid the fatigue that comes with these kinds of issues. One of the things we should not do is to start to switch off on issues of corruption and think that nothing can be changed. There are positive signs that some institutions are starting to change and turn the corner.

“Within the NPA, we’re starting to see a more active prosecutor. We’re starting to see cases being prepared and some of them being brought. There’s reason for hope. That encourages all of us to report corruption and issues of economic crime. If you’re not getting a response from law enforcement agencies then come to civil organisations who are working on these issues. We can’t act on everything but it’s through that, that we’re able to uncover maleficence,” said Marchant.

Watch the full webinar with broadcaster Tim Modise, Wayne Duvenage of OUTA, Mike Marchant of Open Secrets, and Tebogo Khaas of the SMME Forum below.

