Five key points to know about Mashaba’s party – The People’s Dialogue

In 2016, Black Like Me founder Herman Mashaba was appointed mayor of the Johannesburg metro. His stint lasted three years and he was hailed for being decisive and speaking out on pertinent issues such as job creation. Though he resigned from his post at the end of 2019 and announced that he was leaving the DA, Mashaba explains that his values no longer aligned with the official opposition as certain members seemed uninterested in unseating the ANC. In a webinar with broadcaster Tim Modise, the 61-year old expands on this and states why his new party – The People’s Dialogue – is ready to effect change in the lives of South Africans. – Bernice Maune

Ahead of the launch of The People’s Dialogue, Mashaba unpacked what his new party is about and what the public can look forward to. His one-hour conversation with Modise and BizNews Midweek Catch-up webinar attendees focused on his vision for The People’s Dialogue, with nuggets on how this will be accomplished.

1. The party has non-racialism as one of its key values

“This party must in full firstly stand for non-racialism. Anyone looking for a racial political party must go somewhere else and may not think of us. It’s not something that we are prepared to negotiate, we want a political party that must push and drive to create a non-racial society,” Mashaba lamented.

2. The private sector will be prioritised as The People’s Dialogue seeks to create an inclusive economy

“People are looking for a market-driven economy where the private sector must be the one driving the economy of the country. Government’s role is to create a conducive environment for the private sector to play that role in creating economic activity and commercial activity and employing our people,” said Mashaba.

3. Social justice will take centre stage

“Today, South Africa is the laughing stock of the world, we’re the most unequal society on earth. The fact is the World Bank did the study, I think about 18 months ago that we became even much more unequal post-1994. What a disgraceful democratic government. So, South Africans are saying as much as, yes, we want to create a non-racial society, we want a free-market economy, however, we want to see social justice as part of this.”

4. Safety has been identified as a key factor to building a well-rounded society

“South Africans want to live in a country that is safe, where people respect the laws of the country. Look at today, at what is really happening, including two days ago, given that the World Health Organisation being aware of the looting of South Africa and of our politicians without consequences. Our women being murdered and raped; we are the murder capital of the world. We kill more people violently than countries that are at war. South Africans want the rule of law.”

5. Electoral reform is top of the agenda

“We all agreed that we need electoral reform. South Africans are sick and tired. That’s why 19 million of them stayed away from voting at the last elections because they don’t really believe there is a political party that is there for them. So, we are committed to this principle, including obviously, when we launch on Saturday that our representatives are going to be elected by the communities in every block, we are not going to wait for electoral reform by parliament because we know the ANC is not going to be in a hurry to try to bring this reform.”

In addition, Mashaba told Modise he did not believe in the expropriation of land without compensation – as in the case of Zimbabwe, it has a high likelihood of failing. “I believe in land restitution based on the constitutional framework of our country. That country allows governments to expropriate land. But you do it to within the cabinet confines of our Constitution.”

On the issue of black economic empowerment, Mashaba said redress was necessary but the right way to pursue it was through creating equal opportunities so that everyone could participate in the economy. According to Mashaba, the state of public transport requires urgent attention as it has deteriorated badly. Citing the working class’s experience of taking more than one taxi to get to work, Mashaba said a working railway system and the upgrading of existing modes of transport such as buses would enable the public to commute efficiently, thereby boosting the economy.

Watch the full midweek webinar with broadcaster Tim Modise and Herman Mashaba below.

