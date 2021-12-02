The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash Briefing: PRASA CEO axed; Western Cape enters Covid-19 resurgence, Plett Rage to go ahead; e-tolls
- Yesterday, BizNews reported the Ballito Rage festival had been cancelled owing to a total of 36 positive Covid-19 cases. Organisers of the Plett Rage have said the festival will continue, despite the risk associated with this decision. According to officials for the event, the festival has passed the point of no return, with 900 people expected to attend. Organisers have said only vaccinated party-goers will be permitted to enter.
- The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has terminated the employment of group CEO Zolani Matthews. The former chief executive was placed on suspension in November, with an investigation carried out in relation to his employment contract. Part of this was to distinguish whether Matthews had deliberately failed to disclose information of his dual citizenship. PRASA learnt of his UK citizenship after the State Security Department rejected Matthew’s top secret security clearance. The state-owned entity will begin with a recruitment process for a replacement CEO.
- Head of the Western Cape Health Department, Dr Keith Cloete, has said the province has officially entered a Covid-19 resurgence, following increased infections. Cloete remarked that the week-on-week percentage change in the seven-day moving average of new cases has been more than 20% for more than a week.
- Petrol prices reached a record high this week, with some South Africans paying R20 a litre to fuel their vehicles. Despite the ongoing financial challenges facing ordinary citizens, Minister Gwede Mantashe has said that if e-tolls are abandoned, fuel prices will, most likely, increase even further to cover the costs.
