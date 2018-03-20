If you’re young and earning big money, know the difference between “rich” and “wealthy”

*This content is brought to you by Carrick Wealth, leaders in wealth and capital management

By Mike Fannin*

The global wealth demographic is increasingly inclusive of Millennials, young adults born roughly between the early 1980s and the early 2000s, some barely out of their teens, and others approaching midlife. Inevitably this raises the question, just how well-equipped and prepared are many of these young adults to manage, grow and protect their wealth?

As the old adage goes, fortunes can be quickly made and just as quickly lost.

According to Forbes.com it is expected that some $30-trillion in wealth will be transferred from so-called Baby Boomers to Millennials over the coming decades. They are expected to be the largest adult segment in the wealth and luxury category by the end of this decade. Yet, as Forbes notes, research has shown that only 22% of Millennials demonstrate “basic” financial knowledge.

This puts young adults and their newly-acquired wealth at considerable risk – whether they are earning high salaries, are successful entrepreneurs, have inherited significant wealth, or have in a very short time become very successful and wealthy like, for example, many entertainment stars, athletes or IT whiz kids.

Horror stories abound of young celebrities and others who made fortunes almost overnight, and then lost it all before they turned forty. And a study conducted by the Williams Group wealth consultancy in the US shows that 70% of wealthy families lose their wealth by the second generation, and an even more astounding 90% by the third. Nobody wants to be part of these sad statistics.

To illustrate the point, just consider the following hard-luck stories. The rapper 50 Cent quickly earned a $155-million fortune, but by July 2015 it was gone and he was bankrupt. Another young rap artist, MC Hammer, earned a $30-milion fortune with his chart-topping hit songs in the 90s, then filed for bankruptcy six years later with debts of more than $13-million. The late Michael Jackson was $500-million in debt when he died a few years ago, despite selling millions of records as a young entertainer and owning the lucrative rights to the Beatles’ catalogue.

There are many examples of young people for whom success and money came early, but with big and unnecessary expenses attached – flashy cars, properties and all the other trappings of an A-list lifestyle – and before they know it they could no longer pay the bills.

Most of them lost their money due to extravagant and wild lifestyles, living beyond their means, spending excessively, not caring about tomorrow, listening to bad advice, or entrusting their money to unscrupulous managers and ‘advisers’. They would also easily fit the profile of the 78% of young Millennials who lack basic financial knowledge.

Even if you are a young professional earning a high salary each month, you are not immune to these pitfalls. As I told radio listeners on Kaya FM 95.9’s Influential Fridays show last week: there is a big difference between being rich and being wealthy, or between having a large income and being wealthy.

The difference lies in attitude, and what you do with your money. For instance, do you live beyond your means, spending extravagantly and recklessly, making debt easily, or trusting bad advice and take a short-term view not worrying about the future? Or do you take a responsible long-term view, planning for and investing in your future, making sure your wealth is growing, is protected, and will be preserved?

Take the young professional, for example, earning R70,000 per month, enjoying the finer things in life like owning an expensive home, a top-of-the-range luxury car, expensive designer watch and clothes, a custom motorcycle and a motor boat for weekends, takes regular overseas holidays with his family, always flies business class, always eats out in the best restaurants, and has nothing left to save at the end of each month. Compare him to a young artisan or entrepreneur earning R25,000 per month, who lives modestly in a small family house, drives a good second-hand car, takes occasional short budget holidays, eats out once a month at affordable family restaurants, travels economy class, and started saving the day he started working.

Of the two examples I have used, the professional is rich, having a large income, but living pay check to pay check and having no wealth that is growing; while the artisan is the wealthy one who lives within his means, saves and makes his money work for him with a view to the future.

A very worrying statistic I came across makes the point that out of every hundred people who are currently 30 years old, only one of will have enough money to support themselves at retirement. This is because of the illusion among many younger people that retirement is so far off in the future that they don’t have to worry about it now. Lavish spending right now, means you are spending away your future and you will end up without a pension or the necessary retirement savings to afford a comfortable life style and your financial freedom when you are older and need it most.

It is not only your own future as a young individual that is at risk. You may not have children yet or they are still very young, but your children will have to go to school and possibly university one day. Yet with education inflation setting in at such a rapid pace, you won’t be able to afford it unless you start saving now. How will you explain that to your children? (Read our article on this topic here.)

While you will benefit from changing your attitude and your habits to those of people who are not just rich but who are actually wealthy, investing in good advice will also serve you well, and is another thing wealthy people do. But make sure you speak to a reputable, qualified financial adviser. With your adviser, plan and invest carefully for the future.

Even if your spending habits are not that extravagant, you could suddenly lose the ability to continue earning the kind of money you have become used to – so you need to insure for the future with a long-term savings and investment plan.

Here are some useful tips for doing this. Work out exactly what you want from life, your whole life, and for your family. Get good advice and don’t invest impulsively or emotionally. Take charge of your life and financial future, and have a long-term plan. Unlock your wealth through integrated planning and diversified investment. Devise a strategy with your adviser to achieve your goals.

Implement your strategy and regularly review it with your financial adviser to see if it is still on course. Have your financial adviser explain all the options to you, such as equities, pension plans, savings plans, money markets and foreign exchange, investing in property, the different asset classes, tax efficient investment, getting past short-term volatility with a long-term investment horizon, and diversifying your investment to hedge against shocks. Above all, diversify.

Adopt the habit of the wealthy to read and upskill yourself. Understand the long-term consequences of sustainability of your chosen lifestyle when you reach retirement. Learn to grow, protect and preserve your wealth. Finally, avoid the serious mistake of living like a king when young, and retiring a pauper when you are old.

If you are a young high net worth individual who wishes to learn more about how you can be wealthy and not just rich, contact Mike Fannin at [email protected].

Carrick Wealth is a registered South African financial services provider specialising in South African and international financial planning. Carrick is also licensed in Zimbabwe and Botswana, and holds three global licences in Mauritius. Carrick at all times maintains its independence with regard to product providers and asset managers, providing bespoke risk assessment, financial planning and other services to high net worth individuals (HNWI). Through our own qualified and experienced financial advisers, as well as through partnerships with industry leaders in the fields of foreign exchange, tax, international property, offshore bank accounts, trusts, wills and estate planning, Carrick is able to provide the highest levels of service for your financial planning and investment requirements, both offshore and domestic. This communication is intended solely for information purposes for the use of designated recipients and is not an offer, recommendation or solicitation to transact. While it is based on information available to the public and from sources believed to be reliable, Carrick makes no representation that it is accurate or complete or that any returns indicated will be achieved.

Talking Points

Quote

The author of The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald famously said in his book: “Let me tell you about the very rich. They are very different from you and me.”

Differences

Fortunes can be quickly made, and just as quickly lost

Research has shown there are significant differences between:

Being rich and being wealthy Between wealth and having an income Between ‘old money’ and the ‘nouveau riche’

Differences manifest in lifestyle, habits and spending patterns: Do you live beyond your means? Do you spend extravagantly and recklessly? Do you entrust your wealth to unscrupulous people to manage (and spend) on your behalf? Do you plan for the future? Do you invest in the future? Do you take a long-term view? Is your wealth growing, is it protected, is it preserved?



For example

John:

John is an attorney earning R70,000 per month; he enjoys the finer things, owns a home in a gated community; he and his wife both drive brand new, luxury cars with personalised number plates; he wears an expensive designer watch; he bought a custom motorcycle and a motor boat; he takes regular overseas holidays with his family; they always eat out in the best, most expensive restaurants; he always flies business class; he spends a lot on unnecessary things; he is not saving; he barely makes it on his monthly income.

Peter:

Peter is a plumber who earns around R25,000 per month; he lives modestly with his family in a small house; he drives a good second-hand car; he has no watch and uses his cellphone to tell the time; he takes occasional short budget holidays with his family; they eat out once a month at affordable family restaurants; when he has to fly, he travels economy class; he started saving the day he started working; he comes out each month on his income with enough left to put away.

Perhaps slightly extreme examples, yet of the two, John earns a much higher income, but Peter is the wealthy one.

John is at best living pay check to pay check, at worst he lives far beyond his means.

Peter on the other hand meets his monthly commitments AND invests in the future to achieve financial security – that is wealth.

How Old Money and New Money habits differ

#Bryce Sanders, president of Perceptive Business Solutions who has provided training for the financial services industry on high net worth client acquisition since 2001, and the author of the book “Captivating the Wealthy Investor,” puts it this way:

So-called ‘old money’ is more about behaviour than the amount of money you own.

“Old money’ people have grown up with money, have been educated about the value of money, know how to manage and invest it, are careful with their money, know how to grow it further, and don’t show off their money – in fact you will seldom be able to recognise ‘old money’ standing right next to you.

New money, or the ‘nouveau riche’ have often suddenly come into money; don’t know how to manage and invest it; show off their money in flashy ways by buying expensive clothes, jewellery, cars, homes, and many unnecessary things – they don’t plan, invest their money, secure it or grow it – “new money” is most of the time instantly recognisable.

The main difference between the two: financial conservatism v. financial extravagance.

These are the tell-tale signs that set people apart even within the world’s wealthiest social circles.

Sanders also puts it this way:

Investing — “People with significant assets tend to be wary. If they still have money, it’s because they have been careful about it”.

Old Money — they focus on capital preservation while keeping up with inflation – their primary objective – they are stewards of the family’s wealth for future generations.

New Money — “You must speculate to accumulate”, and “their flashy cars are their rolling net worth statement”.

Because they’ve earned their wealth in the first generation, new money has a higher propensity to spend their money – they have more of an “it’s-my-money-to-spend” attitude, rather than thinking of their future or that of their children.

Research shows new money tends to be flashier – they’re more likely to buy Ferraris and Porsches, while old money strays away from the flashy and luxurious; old money will go for a classic or practical transport style, something that gets them from point A to point B.

Lessons to be learnt from ‘old money’

Japanese financial adviser to HNWI and author of the book titled “The New Rich,” Atsushi Miura, makes the following observations:

One way to define the rich is that they tend to live off the interest and other capital gains derived from their assets, without ever touching those assets.

Japan’s 1 percent tend to avoid ostentation – they don’t build mansions and believe it unseemly to “throw one’s money around indiscriminately”.

They are socially conscious: The rich understand their place in society, and know that Japan needs their money.

What the children of rich people inherit and what keeps them rich is not so much money itself but the tools for making money: a good education and a fundamental understanding of how money works.

Wealth versus Income

Wealthy investors tend to agree that income isn’t the best way to define how rich a person is.

In a survey of more than 1,100 such investors by Spectrem Group, only 6% of respondents defined “rich” in terms of a person’s current income.

Instead, a majority said that the definition of “rich” should hinge on a person’s net worth – the total of all that person’s financial assets, minus the person’s outstanding debts.

Economists generally agree with the investors in the Spectrem survey that net worth is the best way to define wealth – not just what you own, but also what you owe.

Wealth is a lifestyle : Most wealthy investors polled by Spectrem Group in 2014 said they didn’t own a boat, didn’t buy more than $10,000 worth of jewelry in a year, and had never spent more than $50,000 on a car.

: Most wealthy investors polled by Spectrem Group in 2014 said they didn’t own a boat, didn’t buy more than $10,000 worth of jewelry in a year, and had never spent more than $50,000 on a car. It’s all about what you do with your money.

The classic example is billionaire investor Warren Buffett : with a net worth of over $60 billion, Investopedia reports he still lives in the same Omaha house he bought for $31,500 back in 1958; he scorns luxury cars; and his second marriage in 2006 was a 15-minute private ceremony at his daughter’s home – instead he invests his money wisely and widely and keeps on growing and protecting his fortune.

is billionaire investor : with a net worth of over $60 billion, Investopedia reports he still lives in the same Omaha house he bought for $31,500 back in 1958; he scorns luxury cars; and his second marriage in 2006 was a 15-minute private ceremony at his daughter’s home – instead he invests his money wisely and widely and keeps on growing and protecting his fortune. Wealthy people focus on : (1) Financial security; (2) ensuring a comfortable lifestyle; (3) time; (4) financial freedom.

: (1) Financial security; (2) ensuring a comfortable lifestyle; (3) time; (4) financial freedom. Four mistake to avoid:

Don’t take the first deal that comes your way. Don’t be fixated on luxury – grow your wealth responsibly. Don’t speculate – don’t put your money into something you don’t understand. Don’t risk it all on your next venture

Example of someone who did not heed this:

Trump loves a flashy lifestyle – many homes, flashy New York address, private Boeing jet, private helicopters, etc. Trump and/or his companies have filed for bankruptcy or bankruptcy protection no less than 11 times, involving debts running into billions of dollars. US President and property billionaire Donald Trump may have a lot of money, but he has probably lost more money in his lifetime than he currently has. Example of someone who did not heed this: Compare him to Warren Buffett .



Celebrities, musicians, artists

Music stars, movie stars and other celebrities often make quick fortunes and lose them just as quickly (although some managed eventually to get back on their feet).

Examples abound.

Singer Marvin Gaye

The late Marvin Gaye was one of the greatest soul singers of all time who earned a fortune form his recordings as a young man. Later in life when his wife divorced him, they found out he was broke and could not pay her alimony and child support payments. His bank account was nearly depleted, thanks to extravagant spending on cars, real estate and cocaine. His wife settled to take $600,000 in royalties from his next album instead. His next album failed. He died broke.

Singer Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton also made a fortune as a young R&B singer, and then went bankrupt twice, first in 1998 and again in 2010. She lived extravagantly, ran up huge debts and made poor business decisions. She later settled her debts, but lost the rights to 27 of her songs that could have continued earning her money.

Supermodel Janice Dickinson

She made a fortune as a young model, then lost it all through living flashy and extravagantly, running up nearly $1 million in debt, and then filing for bankruptcy in 2013.

Rapper M.C. Hammer

The young rapper earned a fortune of more than $30 million in the early ’90 with his chart-topping hit songs, but through excessive spending – including maintaining an enormous entourage and buying an enormous mansion – lost it all 6 years later when he filed for bankruptcy with debts of more than $13 million. “My priorities were out of order,” he said in an interview with Ebony magazine.

Racing driver James Hunt

In the 1970s Hunt amassed a fortune as a world champion Forumala 1 Grand Prix racing driver. He was known for his wild lifestyle and reckless spending. After retiring from racing he lost it all – not even owning a car and using a bicycle. However, his real downfall was entrusting his money to unscrupulous people in an investment that went south.

Boxer Mike Tyson

World champion boxer Mike Tyson made millions of dollars during his boxing career, but by 2003 he could no longer pay his bills, owing $27 million in debt when he filed for bankruptcy.

Singer Dionne Warwick

She too earned a fortune as a young singer in the 1960s, but by 2013 had lost it all. To blame were her spending habits, not paying taxes, and entrusting her fortune to a business manager who swindled her.

Rock star Mick Fleetwood

The drummer of 1970s rock band Fleetwood Mac, who had one of the bestselling records of all time, spent his money as quickly as he got it, buying millions of dollars in real estate and using cocaine to the tune of several thousand dollars per month. By 1984 all of his money was gone. Today he is sober, clean and back on his feet…but nowhere nearly as wealthy as he once was.

Singer Shane Filan

The former boy-band lead singer was declared bankrupt in 2012 after losing £18 million due to bad property investments; in 2004 he had to sell his £3.5-million house to off debts and could not even afford a £30 toy for his son. The day after playing to 80,000 people at his band’s final concert, he had just £470 in his bank account.

Singer Michael Jackson

He sold millions of records, owned the rights to the lucrative Beatles’ catalogue and earned millions upon millions as a young entertainer – yet at the time of his death a few years ago he was a shocking $500-million in debt. Jackson had to pay huge legal settlements due to his lifestyle and was also famous for his lavish shopping habits, as depicted in the 2003 Martin Bashir documentary which showed Jackson spending $6 million at a single store.

The lesson: Spend less time partying, buying properties, bling and cars, and more time talking to your accountant and financial adviser.

How to avoid the same fate

Speak to a reputable, qualified financial adviser – change your attitude and spending habits, and do a lifestyle audit on yourself.

With your adviser, plan and invest carefully for the future in order to grow, protect and preserve your wealth.

Even if your spending habits are not that extravagant, you could suddenly lose the ability to continue earning the kind of money you have become used to – so you need to insure for the future with a long term savings and investment plan.

Here are some useful tips for doing this: Work out exactly what you want from life, your whole life, and for your family. Get good advice and don’t invest impulsively or emotionally. Take charge of your life and financial future, and have a long-term plan. Unlock your wealth through integrated planning and diversified investment. Devise a strategy with your adviser to achieve your goals. Implement your strategy and regularly review it with your financial adviser to see if it is still on course. Have your financial adviser explain all the options to you, such as equities, pension plans, savings plans, money markets and foreign exchange, investing in property, the different asset classes, tax efficient investment, getting past short-term volatility with a long-term investment horizon, and diversifying your investment to hedge against shocks. Invest in an education, for yourself and/or your children. Understand the long-term consequences of sustainability of your chosen lifestyle when you reach retirement. Learn to grow, protect and preserve your wealth. Finally, avoid the serious mistake of living like a king when young, and retiring a pauper when you are old.

