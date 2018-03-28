Why Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie is cautious but optimistic on SA GDP growth

Trade CPI on Easy Equities

JOHANNESBURG — Following an analysts briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday, I sat down for a live video interview with Gerrie Fourie, the CEO of Capitec. The company is trying to move on from the controversial Viceroy report and is set to visit its international investors in the coming months. In this interview, I chat to Gerrie Fourie about his company’s latest annual results. – Gareth van Zyl

Welcome to this live stream on BizNews.com. With me, here I have the Chief Executive Officer of Capitec, Gerrie Fourie, Gerrie, thank you so much for taking the time to chat to us today.

It’s a pleasure Gareth; it’s nice to be here.

Great, So, just looking at the analysts briefing that we’ve had today, you went through the annual results that you announced yesterday. It’s been quite an interesting year for Capitec. In June last year when you were named “The Best Bank in the World” by the Lafferty Group and then of course there was a controversial Viceroy report. Can you sum up the year in a nutshell?

Yes, I think that if I look at the year, we’ve had a pretty good year and if you look at it from a banking perspective, we’ve grown our client base with 1.3 million clients. We now have 9.9 million clients and by this weekend, we should go through 10 million. I think the other very important thing that we’ve created is that on the self-help side we’ve moved a big portion of our clients to self-help. 74% of transactions that can be done by self-help are now being done by clients themselves. That enables us to have a lot of capacity to so that we can serve our clients better. We had a tremendous uptake in our app.

We have over 3 million people who are using the app and then on the credit side I think that given the economy and the political uncertainty that we had to face we were conservative and if you look at the performances in line with our expectations, we launched the credit card a year ago and we grew that book to R2bn — that is a very strong number. Then on the interest rates figures, 30% of our clients are now getting interest rates of below 20% and even as low as 12% and that’s per annum. That’s our whole drive, to make unsecured lending affordable to clients. So, I think overall we’re quite pleased with the results.

Obviously, you’re nearing ten million user mark, which is a key milestone for the bank, how important is that ten million figure for Capitec?

I think from a staff motivational point of view it’s important and from a business perspective, I think the more important figure is the banking clients. We have 4.6 million clients who are banking with ourselves. That’s clients where the salary is deposited with us and they’re making use of the full banking product range. So, that’s actually the figure that we’re actually focusing on internally. I think from a PR point of view, it’s nice to say you have ten million clients.

Looking at the response to your credit card, obviously a newly launched product from your side. You mentioned that it has R2bn on the book already. Are you satisfied with where the credit card is performing at the moment and what’s your view on the prospects of growth around it?

I think yes, to launch a credit card in an economy that was under pressure and political uncertainty, we said to the market, “We’re going to be conservative, we’re not going to be aggressive”. So, to actually get to R2bn in basically a 13-month space, I think it’s a very good performance. We are working on the credit card to see how we can enhance and better our offer so, yes, it’s a focus area. We have 1.9% market share and I believe there’s a lot of opportunity in that particular area.

Looking at some of your other results as well, your headline earnings were up 18% to R4.5bn while your net income grew 17% to R12.5bn. You also declared final dividends of R5.25. You’re still managing to perform quite well despite the tough economic environment. What makes Capitec tick in that way?

Well, I think the biggest driver there is the transactional side. I think our simplistic, affordable, straightforward product offer, the fact that every single client gets a gold card, the same price and the same service, given the economy people are looking for value and I think that is seen in the growth in the client numbers and in the transactional side that’s grown by 31%, it’s now 41% of our income. So, that’s a big driver in those numbers.

Looking at the overall economy, there was an interesting question in the analyst’s session where somebody asked your thoughts on the forecast for GDP growth in South Africa. Obviously, S&P has upped their forecast, but you’re a bit more tame on that view. Can you unpack that?

Yes, I’ve sketched the scenario of a very big company that was in trouble that has been taken over by a new CEO. Normally the first thing he does is he changes the executive team and senior managers. With President Ramaphosa who has come in, he doesn’t have the liberty to make radical changes, so I think it will take two to three years to see a big change in the economy, but I think that the one thing that has definitely happened in South Africa is where everyone was negative six months ago, there’s much more positiveness and when people are positive they are looking for opportunities, they’re looking to invest again and that should stimulate. So, I’m just cautious in the first year, year and a half, but I’m very positive in the long-term on the changes that are happening on the political front.

Looking at the makeup of the typical Capitec customer currently, you mentioned in the briefing today that while Capitec is focusing a lot more on higher earning customers it’s still looking very strongly at the lower end of the market what is your focus? Are you trying to drive up the number of higher end customers a lot more and perhaps become less reliant on your lower income customers?

No, I think for us when we wrote our business model or business plan in 2000, we said that 95% of South Africans should be able to bank with Capitec. So, we should offer a product range and a pricing range that’s acceptable for them. The five percent that we’re excluding is basically the people who are looking for private banking of specialist banking. Therefore, our drive is actually to provide banking services to the whole of South Africa or to that 95%, so anyone in South Africa is welcome to come and bank with us and enjoy the benefits of Capitec.

Looking at the digital side of your bank, obviously Capitec has been known as an innovator. One of the things that you spoke about today was machine learning and how successful that’s been for Capitec. Can you tell us what you are doing with machine learning and even AI?

Yes, I think machine learning, everyone in the world if you talk digital or Fintech is talking about machine learning. So, I think the question is how are you going to use machine learning. What we’ve done very successfully is when you do affordability assessment of a client you need to identify all his debit orders. We’ve applied machine learning to that. We started here in August and in November, we were already at a 99% accuracy, so we had tremendous success with that. That enables a consultant to focus on the client and not focus on admin so you’re saving a lot of time on the admin side. So, the client understands the credit offer much better. We’re going to use machine learning intensively in the whole client profiling and in numerous other areas to make certain that we create a better client experience.

Another technological feature is your banking app. It’s notched up; I think about three million users currently. What is your plan with the app going forward? You already have a higher adoption rate than one of the major banks in the country in terms of your banking app.

Yes, if you look at our bank, there are three million people who are registered, there are 1.5 million people using it every single day or in a month. Our app has been voted the best app in South Africa between all the banks and it’s an interesting question. We’re actually working on a new app which will be personalised and it’s that question you always debate do you bring out a new app while the first one is still being rated the best and has been accepted, but that’s the challenges of management. What is definitely happening is that people are accepting technology, they’re accepting apps and you need to make it easier and understandable and people must have trust in it, so that they actually use technology.

As a last question, the way forward for Capitec from here, what are some of the short-term highlights that you’re looking forward to in the next six to 12 months?

I think we’re launching the insurance side of our product suite. We’re starting with funerals, so that’s going to be a very big focus to attack the market and to make certain we get a big market share, then a big drive on the credit side, especially on the credit card side, we’re looking at other products on the credit side, so that’s a focus area. Then the one that for me is the most important is service, service, service. You build a brand and you need to make certain that you can deliver to ten million clients the service that they are expecting.

Great, Gerrie Fourie, thank you so much for taking the time to chat to us today on biznews.com.

It’s a pleasure, thank you.

Okay, thank you.