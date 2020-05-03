RMH’s new circular on proposed portfolio restructure

*This content is brought to you by RMH

RMH has alerted Shareholders regarding a new circular containing the terms and conditions of the proposed restructure of RMH’s portfolio of assets and liabilities. RMH believes the proposed restructure will unlock the discount to net asset value of RMH and return incremental value to Shareholders.

Covid-19 impact

While the Circular has been published and distributed on 30 April 2020, RMH anticipates that there may be delays in receipt of the Circular for Shareholders that would typically receive the Circular through the post due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing lockdown provisions, including the closure of the South African Post Office,

RMH has encouraged Shareholders to use the following mechanisms to obtain a copy of the Circular:

an electronic copy of the Circular is available on the Company’s website at https://www.rmh-online.co.za/stakeholder-relations/restructure-of-rmh/

contact the RMH Company Secretary, Ellen Marais on +27 11 282 1824 or at [email protected]

in order to request an electronic copy of the Circular or to make arrangements for an alternative method of delivery other than posting or electronic distribution.

