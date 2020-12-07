USA citizenship: Can you lower your investment risk with EB-5 logistics projects?

*This content is brought to you by CMB EB-5 Regional Centers

CMB Regional Centers operates under the U.S. EB-5 Investor Visa program by offering investment opportunities designed to qualify foreign nationals for permanent residency in the United States. For nearly a decade, CMB has partnered with a top US developer, Hillwood Development Company (a Perot company), in organising EB-5 investments to fund the development and construction of industrial warehousing infrastructure. Many of the facilities built through CMB EB-5 funding have been utilised by Fortune 500 e-commerce retailers like Amazon and Wayfair.

To date, over 1,000 CMB investors have seen tremendous success in their EB-5 pursuits by subscribing into one of the 21 CMB EB-5 Partnerships featuring Hillwood industrial/logistics centers. Across those Partnerships, CMB’s investors have achieved 766 I-526 approvals for conditional residency, 133 I-829 approvals for permanent residency, and 216 investors have seen a return of their original capital investment.

In August, Forbes reported that e-commerce had seen a 129% year-over-year growth margin in the US and Canada. They also reported that by the end of 2020, global e-commerce sales are expected to balloon to $4.2trn. In October, Yahoo Finance noted that ‘Warehouses, fulfillment centers, and other industrial properties are the one bright spot in the commercial real estate industry, which has otherwise been pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic.’ In an earlier article, Yahoo Finance also reported that, according to the IBM U.S. retail index, ‘The pandemic has accelerated the shift away from physical stores to digital shopping by roughly five years.’

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly changed shopping habits in 2020. As Americans spend more time at home, e-commerce retailers have seen a surge in demand for items to be dropped off on a customer’s doorsteps. The decades-long shift away from brick-and-mortar retail has accelerated, and the rest of the American economy is scrambling to adjust. As a result, e-commerce infrastructure such as warehouses and fulfillment centers are in extremely high demand.

We’re very excited to see the unprecedented growth opportunity for industrial logistics investments in 2020. We also believe these may be the safest EB-5 opportunities available to foreign nationals considering immigration by investment to the United States.

The EB-5 program requires that the EB-5 investor make an “at-risk” investment, which means there must be a risk of loss and a chance for gain. CMB has attempted to structure our EB-5 partnerships to mitigate risk given the legal requirement that the EB-5 investments be truly “at-risk.” This is why CMB enters into loan agreements with private/public partnerships or private entities that have demonstrated the capacity to payback our loans and an ability to service the debt.

CMB requires its borrowers to identify sources of revenue for the repayment of the loan. We also require many different types of collateral for the loans, such as membership interest pledges, payment guarantees, and intercreditor agreements to secure repayment of the loans.

CMB is one of the oldest active regional center operators in the EB-5 industry and represents over 5,700 investor families from 102 countries. 1,500 investor families in CMB’s EB-5 offerings have achieved I-829 petition ( permanent green card ) approval to live and work in the United States. Few EB-5 regional centers have come close to achieving this level of success for their EB-5 immigrant investors.

