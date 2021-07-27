Invest $500,000 in a ‘sizzling’ economy and your family can live and thrive in the USA

*This content is brought to you by eb5Marketplace

Optimism is an understatement; numerous experts predict historic growth for the US economy in 2021 and beyond:

S&P Global Ratings raves about the US forecast: “The economy is sizzling. A better vaccination outlook, a faster reopening schedule, and $2.8trn from two stimulus packages have turbo-charged the US economic recovery.”

The Associated Press concurs: “The US economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of the year, setting the stage for what economists believe may be the strongest year for the economy in about seven decades.”

What could this mean for South African families? Plenty, if you dream of living, working, and going to school in the US.

Live and grow in the US with an EB-5 visa

The EB-5 visa currently offers permanent US residency to applicants who make a qualifying $500,000 investment.

If you’re not familiar with the EB-5 visa, it is an immigration-by-investment program administered by the US government. For those who qualify and do their investment due diligence, it can be a good solution to permanent residency (which can lead to citizenship) in America.

It is worth noting that legal, government, and service fees bring the total cost to roughly $575,000, or approximately R8.5m.

The opportunity: grow with the US economy

The US is poised for what experts describe as massive growth, and the US dollar is significantly out-performing most other currencies. As private-equity investments can qualify, the potential growth of the US economy bodes well for those interested in an EB-5 visa. The program allows for small growth-stage and even seed-stage businesses to qualify as investments for applicants.

This means that, if successful, an EB-5 investment can lead to not only Green Cards for a family, but equity in a growing business, and could set you on the path to a thriving future in the US.

Is the $500,000 minimum-investment window likely to close soon?

The EB-5 visa minimum investment amount was recently decreased from $900,000 to $500,000 because the Trump government official making the change was later deemed to be improperly installed. The new Biden administration actually tried to ratify the investment-amount increase but this effort was unsuccessful. However, it does point to the fact that even this far more immigration-friendly administration wants the EB-5 minimum investment amount to be increased.

When will this happen? While no one knows for sure, many EB-5 pundits predict the $500,000 investment window to be open for perhaps a few months. If a $500,000 EB-5 visa is something you’d like to consider, you may want to move expeditiously — but intelligently.

EB-5 investment due diligence is important

In today’s market, EB-5 investments are being made in small, growing businesses; we believe that giving investors options and third-party due diligence is necessary for an informed decision with the goal being these two outcomes: 1) permanent US residency for your family and 2) financial success related to your $500,000 investment capital.

How eb5Marketplace can help

eb5Marketplace has completed due diligence on hundreds of investments since 2013. We pride ourselves on being research and due diligence experts.

We have identified many growing companies that offer exciting investing opportunities that qualify for the EB-5 program.

Our one-of-a-kind investment platform makes reviewing and comparing investments easy: it shows key terms, a strengths and risk analysis, third-party due diligence, a video walk-through, and more. Many investors using our platform have been able to make an informed decision in just a few days.

As many feel an increase to the EB-5 minimum amount is imminent, having comprehensive information organised to make comparisons easy is very beneficial.

Further, we can help you find an experienced EB-5 visa lawyer to file your petition. eb5Marketplace.com has a lawyer directory based on our established network of trusted lawyers we’ve known and worked with over the years.

Interested in learning more about migrating to the US via EB-5?

If you’re interested in seizing this opportunity to invest in a growing business during these exciting economic times — while the minimum investment is still $500,000 — contact Carel van der Merwe at [email protected]. We’ve helped many South African families and would be glad to assist you.

