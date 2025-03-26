The investment case: Unlocking opportunity in US Multifamily real estate

Alec Hogg hosted a webinar with SWAN’s Steven Nathan, delving into the compelling case for US multifamily real estate. Held on March 25, 2025, it explored how low interest rates, robust economic growth, and a 3-million-home shortage forged a dynamic investment landscape, offering valuable insights for attendees. For more information, click here – https://swanwm.co.za/amc-2/

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Read also