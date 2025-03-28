JSE shares now tradeable on Standard Bank’s forex and investment platform Shyft   

*This post was sponsored by Shyft, the global money app powered by Standard Bank. Shyft allows you to invest in over 800 top global companies and ETFs on the New York, London and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

Visit Shyft to download it now, no matter where you bank. Shyft operates under the licence of The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited, an authorised Financial Services Provider (FSP number 11287).

*The content provided is for informational purposes only. You should always research and/or seek professional advice before making investment decisions.

Standard Bank, the biggest bank in Africa by assets, has collaborated with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) to offer retail investors an opportunity to trade JSE-listed shares on the bank’s forex and investment, Shyft.

The award-winning global money app, which was developed in 2016, has revolutionised international travel, shopping, payments, and investments at the best forex rates.

Until now, the investment proposition has provided clients instant access to over 1,000 top global stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on the New York, London, and Frankfurt stock exchanges. With the addition of local stocks, investors can now enjoy a diversified portfolio in one place while experiencing the same seamless user experience the app is renowned for.

The platform is available to Standard Bank and non-Standard Bank clients who reside in South Africa or Botswana and offers physical and digital cards.

“We are proud to be able to offer people the opportunity to buy and invest in proudly South African companies. Shyft is built on making transacting easy for consumers. We are immensely proud to partner with the biggest exchange on the continent to offer clients and prospective clients a unique diversification opportunity,” says Glynn Allen, Head of Shyft at Standard Bank.

The JSE has a well-established history of operating as a marketplace for trading financial products. The exchange offers an expansive and diverse suite of investment products, making the market more accessible and attractive to investors. Some of the more recent offerings from the JSE include Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Funds (AMETFs) and Actively Managed Certificates, which provide investors with opportunities to gain exposure to major companies.

“We are pleased to see the innovation and priority to enrich South Africa’s investment landscape by providing investors access to diverse investment products and trading opportunities. The launch of innovative trading access is closely aligned to our ambition to drive increased retail investor participation and for people to own shares of some of South Africa’s top listed companies with ease,” says Vuyo Mashiqa, Head of Equity and Equity Derivatives at the JSE.

“This partnership enables more people to trade on the open market, which benefits both the country and the continent, and we look forward to building on it to provide solutions that help people get value for their money,” concludes Allen.

For further information, go to http://www.standardbank.com.

