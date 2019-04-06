The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
The 3Ms and progress
As you well know by now I’m a bit of a laggard when it comes to personal technology.
So the fact that I recently bought a relatively cheap fitness tracker shouldn’t surprise my regular reader.
The reason behind my recent purchase… trying to learn how to measure, monitor and manage.
As more steps are walked and heart rate is tracked I realise I’m behind.
But at least I now know where things need to improve.