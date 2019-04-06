wearable health device, healthy living

The 3Ms and progress

As you well know by now I’m a bit of a laggard when it comes to personal technology.

So the fact that I recently bought a relatively cheap fitness tracker shouldn’t surprise my regular reader.

The reason behind my recent purchase… trying to learn how to measure, monitor and manage.

As more steps are walked and heart rate is tracked I realise I’m behind.

But at least I now know where things need to improve.

