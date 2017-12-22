Tannie Evita takes a sip of SA’s latest political mampoer – a new bru

CAPE TOWN — The gem that is Pieter-Dirk Uys, reflecting the myriad faces of our body politic through so many Presidential rules, is shining proof that many a true word is spoken in jest. His politi-speak has words and phrases that have entered our common language simply because the words are so apt and summon up a world of meaning for any South African old enough to start trying to make sense of our society. Take this, for example; from apartheid to tripartite; from Amandla to Nkandla. Or this, describing the EFF’s Julius Malema; a new jack-of-all-trades Kiddy Amin … Instead of killing for Zuma he tried in his dreams to kill Zuma. Or; South Africa is a very healthy democracy with a terrible rash of acne. Most journalists would kill to be able to dream up truisms like that. Conveying meaning that precisely is a fine art but Pieter-Dirk goes further; he makes us belly laugh – at ourselves and bursts the bubbles of the self-important and powerful, reducing them to their humanity with all its faults and imperfections. Like a slightly more off-the-wall humourist before him, Spike Milligan of the BBC Goons fame, he’s a man of huge compassion who can show fierce, relentless passion when faced with a madness like Thabo Mbeki and Manto Tshabalala-Msimang’s almost genocidal HIV/AIDS denial. Here he takes a canter through the daisy-cutter minefield of our recent political history. Political analysts, eat your hearts out. – Chris Bateman

From Pieter-Dirk Uys*

Regime-change seemed so easy for Mrs Evita Bezuidenhout in 1989. She just put Valiums in PW Botha’s orange juice and sent him back to The Wilderness where he belonged. Enter FW de Klerk, opening the forbidden doors; freeing the arch enemies; getting a Nobel Peace Prize together with Mandela, the Osama bin Laden of Afrikaner Nationalism. And here we are going into the 24th year of a democracy that no one ever expected. And when it comes to the present day regime change, Jacob Zuma’s wife tried to poison him, but he is immune to such weapons of mass dyspepsia. The only way to start afresh in the middle of a minefield seems to be sticking to that long trail to freedom that starts back then and ends way out where.

The old tshirt slogan that history repeats itself and takes tragedy and turns it into farce has outlived its effect of shock and awe. Now there are just yawns, because history does not repeat itself. Especially not in South Africa. As someone quipped, here it just rhymes: from apartheid to tripartite; from Amandla to Nkandla. The Nasrec Circus was not as chaotic as the Polokwane Putsch or the Mangaung Meander. While timetables froze in their frames and African Time panted to catch up, in the third day of the 54th Congress sums were made, some sums were paid and we had a new president of the largest, most successful, most democratic, almost everything movement called Cyril and voted in a new cast to take over from the old Saxonwold ensemble called State Capture.

Jacob Zuma’s face said it all. As they announced the winner to be Cyril Ramaphosa, Number One’s jaw tightened, his eyes narrowed to look North Korean, as his dreams slid into Number Two. One forgets how plain the sailing was when the baton was passed from Nelson Mandela to Thabo Mbeki. Where was Cyril then, all dressed up with top hat and tails? The sailing was still plain and calm when Mbeki passed the baton to himself for a second term, while dumping his deputy from Nkandla on the way. Old elephants don’t forget, especially if they are the only one in the room. Polokwane introduced reality television to the political channel and a new jack-of-all-trades Kiddy Amin took over. Instead of killing for Zuma he tried in his dreams to kill Zuma. Julius Malema went on his roller-coast of fame, from Youth League President to bankrupt to Commander-in-Chief in a miraculously short time. As Trump is the disruptor of American politics, Malema does the same to our democracy of the people for the people by the people who seem to have forgotten about the people. Before he embarked on his solo flight to the moon and back, Juju was in court for hate speech, then a favourite pastime of his. Winnie M-Mandela was waiting for him outside the court after his remission. She put her arms around him and said to the world media: “This is the new Nelson Mandela.” And clever man that he is, Julius pursed his lips and belted out a new refrain. “From now on you will treat me like you treated Nelson Mandela!” I thought: what a good idea! Let’s start with 27 years in jail.

No matter what your opinion about the C-in-C of the Teletubbies of the EFF, Malema has proved himself to be a politician of a few notes. And recently of rare humour. Just before the result of the vote for a new ANC president was announced, Juju tweeted out. “It’s a boy.” The EFF with their disruptive playground behaviour that has made Parliament look like a silent movie in the glare of the internet revolution, has enriched the opposition to government. It is a relief to have criticism of the ANC from the left. But the real battleground is still in Luthuli House. Now that a Saxonwold detour is verboten, Palestinians and Israelis, Boer and Brit, Cowboys and Indians and NDL vs CR17 will have to share the same lift, the same lavatory and the same headaches.

Going from one imbizo to the next NEC meeting behind closed doors without open minds, Cyril Ramaphosa has a rocky road ahead with one eye on his Premier League deputy and the other on every comrade bent double over their devices, thumbs drumming out the next social media broadside, for or against issues that don’t even have names. The confusion, the chaos, the disruption, the doubts, the mutterings and the madness is a constant fountain of inspiration for a satirist. Firstly it shows us to be a very healthy democracy with a terrible rash of acne. No matter how much botox, the bumps and wrinkles of dissent cannot be hidden. Something is more than rotten in the state of Tamboland. The old Damascus Road of liberal conservation has had to make way for the Rivonia Roads of struggle reinvention.

So regime change for the ANC must happen, once again from within. Two centres of power, two titans of government both called President, cannot do what is desperately needed. There cannot be two Othellos on our political stage. The elephant in the room must be tempted into meadows of retirement, the sooner the better. Jacob Zuma, now over seventy and with four and a half Mrs Zumas, is probably in need of good rest with full amnesty, no matter how unappealing that is. A failed president in court during the next two years can only create hideous traffic jams. Give him Nkandla as a farewell present and to show respect for his legacy as a former president, rename an airport after him. How about the JG Zuma International Airport in Upington? And as he skulks off into the sunset, knowing that a new sunrise without him is pending, let him also know that history will never forget him. Never. Ever. South Africa’s satirical cluster will make sure of that.

Pieter-Dirk Uys: author, actor and activist.