Zuma’s free education plan ‘laughable’. Here’s what he should be focusing on – FMF

JOHANNESBURG — President Jacob Zuma’s announcement, just before the ANC’s 54th elective conference, to roll out free higher education to students from poorer families (a category that encompasses an estimated 90% of SA students) has really stirred strong debate. There’s no doubt that no South African would not like to see more students being given every chance to succeed. If Zuma’s plan works, it could have massive positive spin-offs for the country’s economy in future. But there are sticking points, such as whether Treasury has the budget to fund this project. Then there’s also the question around why free education is not being more widely rolled out for primary and secondary education students. Also, our government really should be paying more attention to bolstering the standards of early child development as well as boosting standards of schooling for Grade 1-12. Perhaps the debate on tertiary education fees will force a much-needed rethink in South Africa. – Gareth van Zyl

By Jessica Canada Wellman*

By now everyone has heard President Jacob Zuma’s surprise announcement that students from poor and working-class families will receive grants for free higher education beginning in 2018. Some people have disregarded the announcement as a mere political ploy to begin the ANC’s 54th elective conference. Others have condemned the President’s announcement for going against the advice of the Heher Commission which recommended a loan-based solution to help students finance higher education. Sadly, there are many who, erroneously, are ecstatic about the announcement; and then there are the rest of us who consider it to be utterly laughable.

The first factor that makes the announcement ridiculous is that neither President Zuma nor Finance Minister Gigaba has been able to provide details about a source of funding for the proposal. Frankly, Zuma could promise students a holiday in Italy and a Maserati to boot, but no reasonable person would be excited about that announcement without evidence of the funding to support it.

We are told that more details will be released in February as part of the 2018 budget, but it seems unlikely that anything involving additional government spending will be feasible given South Africa’s ongoing trouble with its credit rating. Of the three major credit ratings agencies, two have degraded South Africa to “junk” or sub-investment status and the remaining agency has called for a country review for another probable downgrade. S&P cited instability in public finances as a factor in the agency’s decision to downgrade South Africa’s investment status in November. Simply discussing the possibility of free higher education in addition to NHI and other major government undertakings caused the global financial markets to look sceptically at investing in South Africa. An unplanned announcement of free higher education for 90% of South Africa’s students does not convey a sense of stability and fiscal responsibility to the global debt market. So, if the plan is to borrow money to finance free higher education, that door seems to be quickly closing.

Zuma is a crook mara jong ! When he saw that #NDZ was losing at Conference, he announced Free Education! Now he sees that he's about to lose at #ANCNEC, he announces #StateCapture Commission! He's playing his last cards…..at the last minute — Lee 🌷 (@UnmovedLee) January 9, 2018

But for pure argument’s sake, let us assume that funding will materialise. It seems odd that the government would provide grants to tertiary school students while families of primary and secondary school students are still expected to pay fees ranging from R5 000 to R30 000 per year at public schools. There are a significant number of public schools without subsidies large enough to cover utility bills, repairs and regular maintenance for the school building, other facilities and equipment, and sorely needed educational supplies. A high-fee-paying government school in Johannesburg reported having to pay everything from the water bill to more than half of its teachers’ salaries with students’ fees.

Zuma is a competent political player. He outfoxed someone most rated as an apex intellectual – Mbeki. With all his flaws, he defeated someone who had the state power. Fast forward. In 2017, he's poised to leave a free education legacy without breaking his back for it. — Khulani Qoma (@KhulaniQoma) January 6, 2018

If the goal is to improve education in South Africa, it is much more practical for the government to focus on building a solid foundation for students by strengthening the education they receive at public primary and secondary schools. Unfortunately, these schools are often unkempt, largely unaccountable for educational outcomes, and poorly managed. Independent Media reported in March that the Eastern Cape Department of Education failed to deliver textbooks to over 40% of schools in the province. Rural schools are too often in terrible condition, with overcrowded classrooms and a lack of basic learning supplies. Funding South Africa’s university students is not likely to produce the positive impact on education that many people assume. Unless learning outcomes are improved in primary and secondary schools, many students will not be ready to perform academically at the collegiate level.

In the sense that giving a person free registration for a triathlon does not mean that they will be able to compete and finish, providing free higher education means nothing for students who are not equipped to succeed there. The Economist reported that 27% of South African students who have attended school for six years cannot read. This is considerably higher than Tanzania’s 4% of students who cannot read after six years and Zimbabwe’s figure of 19%. South Africa’s students perform worse in mathematics: approximately 50% of students cannot perform simple division after five years of schooling. Further research conducted by Hendrik van Broekhuizen, Servaas van der Berg, and Heleen Hofmeyr at the University of Stellenbosch found that only 37% of students in South Africa who start school go on to pass the matriculation exam.

South Africa has bigger problems in its educational system than high university fees. Might we start with the more practical solutions at our disposal?