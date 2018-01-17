SA’s bad dream fades as Cyril “Surreal” Ramaphosa, gets real – Lindsay Williams

CAPE TOWN — There’s something about talk radio which helps translate a seasoned financial analyst into a hugely entertaining and accessible print journalist, as handsomely illustrated by Lindsay Williams’ jocular but incisive observations of our peculiar but salvageable body politic. Sandwiching Mafia nicknames that would fit many of our Zuptoid lot between Cyril “Surreal’’ Ramaphosa who by the end of his article morphs into Cyril “He’s Real” Ramaphosa, he takes us on an instructive comparative journey through the Netherlands. Surreal to him there is the lack of crime, empty jails, a bicycle-riding prime minister and pervasive societal accountability. As surreal as when Ramaphosa scraped in as ANC President here, hence the initial moniker. Williams’ real redemptive message, however, is his contention that just some fine tuning on skills retention, corruption-busting, recalibrating our education system and kick-starting job creation, will reap huge, compounding rewards. Hence the morphing of Cyril’s name into Cyril “He’s Real” Ramaphosa, a skilled and seasoned corporate executive, unionist and politician who represents our best chance at bailing out the contents of the shithole the Zuptoids have dug us into. – Chris Bateman

By Lindsay Williams*

Mafia bosses invariably give themselves, or are given by others, names that somehow encapsulate their character or their particular area of expertise.

Charles ‘Lucky’ Luciano, Tony ‘Big Tuna’ Acciardo and Anthony ‘Whack-Whack’ Indelicato spring to mind from the crime documentaries I watched over Christmas, and speaking of bosses in charge of corrupt criminal organisations, perhaps politicians should personalise their personas in a similar fashion.

The biggest boss of them all has so many potential sobriquets that the most appropriate might prove elusive. Donald ‘The Dumpster’ Trump, Donald ‘The Delegator’, Donald ‘Shithole’ Trump are all candidates.

But what about our very own newly made man, Cyril Ramaphosa?

So used have we become in South Africa to the grotesque inefficiency, stupidity, criminality and general depressing toxicity of the political leadership of our abused country, that to have what appears to be a decent person in charge of the ruling party is almost surreal.

Cyril ‘Surreal’ Ramaphosa has a nice rhythm to it but has a temporary air, and hopefully Mr. Ramaphosa will be anything but temporary. Hopefully Ramaphosa’s ramparts can be built on terra firma and permanently defend South Africa from the type of modern day highwaymen that have held us up for what seems like a lifetime, and with such devastating effect.

The gentleman is going to need the full support of all of us, and if that support can be garnered then I believe the bullies to whom we’ve become used will slink away, heads bowed and tails between their knees.

I offer my full support.

An old schoolmaster of mine once said to me: “Williams, there are 2 ways to gain knowledge; Firstly, through precept, and secondly through bitter personal experience.”

If you are reading this Mr. Ramaphosa, indulge me if you will with a few ideas that combine both of the above, although in these cases ‘bitter’ does not apply.

Your inbox must be groaning, and prioritisation is ironically going to have to be your priority, but there are glaringly obvious candidates for inclusion your top 10 to-do list.

I would consider starting with education. Addressing the broken ‘system’ that our educationally underprivileged young people are currently enduring will have short, medium and long term benefits at social, economic and socio-economic levels. The fix is not a quick one, but as a man of letters, why not curl up one night with a book on South Korea and how an 80% illiteracy rate after the Korean War was turned into 100% literacy and thus helped turn a country into an economic powerhouse? Land Reform also played a role, interestingly, but that’s just outside the aforementioned list, so for now need not detain us.

Job creation should be right up there. If we believe the bean counters, more than 1 in 4 South African adults are without work, and if the situation is not tackled as a matter of urgency then it is conceivable that a child that has been conceived since you started reading this might NEVER have a job in its lifetime.

While our situation is vastly different from almost any other country’s, we should not be too proud to borrow ideas from elsewhere and give them a South African treatment. Allow me if you will to impart a story is just one example of how jobs can be created, with specific reference to the SME sector.

A friend of mine won a global competition initiated by the Port of Rotterdam in 2016. The goal of the port was to find start-ups that had ideas that would improve the efficiency of the port, Europe’s largest. Based in Cape Town, my friend was invited to Rotterdam to present his idea and then proceeded beat off stiff competition to emerge triumphant–quite an accolade for him, and for South Africa.

The upshot was that the port bought a stake in the company, disbursed some seed capital and awarded the company a small contract. In exchange for all this though, the company had to relocate to the Netherlands and ply its trade from there.

It did just that.

Since then the Dutch government has awarded the company a substantial grant through one of its agencies, a Eurozone backed technology institution has paid out EUR500K to help develop the product and my friend’s partner (with a South African passport) has been given a 5 year residency and work permit.

The company is tiny, but has employed 4 permanent staff and outsources its engineering requirements to 2 Dutch companies that in turn employ a combined staff of 12 to work on the project.

Jobs were created, taxes are being paid, and success has been given a chance by the progressive attitude of the foreign government.

Doors were opened, not slammed shut; foreign talent was welcomed, not turned away.

Imagine if at the forthcoming Mining Indaba in Cape Town, or indeed at the WEF in Davos, South Africa were to hang up a sign saying “Undergoing refurbishment, under new management, opening soon for business”

Employment will follow such forward thinking, open minded attitudes. So will economic growth.

My third priority is the elimination of crime.

I visited The Netherlands to see my friend and his partner, and it is extraordinary that after just a day of travelling on the sophisticated, clean and timeous public transport system of Rotterdam, and of walking the streets of a very lively city late at night, one feels a sense of relief that is liberating.

The relief comes from clean streets, a sense of order in almost every aspect of life, but it is in no small measure to the lack of the threat of being a victim of crime. After my relief became my new normal it was swiftly joined by a sense of anger because most South Africans do not enjoy that basic human right of freedom from potential harm.

While I was there my senses were backed up by three startling illustrations of a low crime society that South Africans can only dream of.

Firstly, a spied a small photograph in a daily newspaper of the Dutch prime minister visiting the King’s residence. The matter to be discussed was Mark Rutte’s intention to form a new government, and protocol dictates that the King must be apprised. Nothing unusual about that, except that Mr. Rutte went by bicycle. Can you imagine a senior member of the ANC going shopping in anything less than a luxury German saloon, let alone to an affair of state?

An example is set by such deeds, just as a shockingly bad example is set by the lawless use of the blue light brigade by self-entitled thugs.

Secondly, my own petty crime that I committed during my stay shed light on a stance towards crime that comes not only from the top down, but also the bottom up.

My AirBnB flat’s rules clearly stated that rubbish should be placed in the unobtrusive underground depository at the end of the street through an above ground bin contraption, easily operated. It was a Sunday, and the system was full and therefore I couldn’t dump my bag of trash.

It was cold and wet, Barcelona were playing football on TV, so I left the bag next to the facility.

The next day there was a knock at the door, and I was confronted by a meaty looking bloke in a high visibility jacket, brandishing a soggy looking letter. The honest fellow had gone through my bag of rubbish, found a letter addressed to the owners and had tracked me down.

I was fined EUR125 for my careless disregard for the rules of my hosts.

The next time you see a thoughtless taxi passenger or spoilt brat in the back of its parents’ car chuck rubbish from the vehicle, remember that we all live in a society and if there’s just one miscreant’s indiscretion, no matter how slight, the fabric of that society begins to unravel.

Tackle crime from the top down, the bottom up, and at all points in-between.

The final example was, in my humble opinion, a direct result of the constant enforcement of positive messages. In that same newspaper with the bicycling PM, was an article detailing the potential closure of a Dutch prison due to lack of prisoners.

A solution was forthcoming though; the country imported some naughty Norwegians to keep the gaol open and save a few jobs. Astonishing.

The more I look at the task ahead, and at the depths to which we been allowed to sink, and to my simple little examples, the more I realise that actually it’s NOT that difficult to fix.

Over the next few weeks I hope that the surreal feeling I described earlier will gradually fade, and you’ll have a new name:

Cyril ‘He’s Real’ Ramaphosa.

Lindsay Williams produces and presents Fine Business Radio on FMR101.FM in Cape Town, having previously hosted Classic Business Day on Classic FM. He was formerly a senior anchor on both Summit TV and CNBC Africa, and now commutes between Rotterdam and Cape Town as a director of a Dutch marine technology company.