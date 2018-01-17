On the SABC: Why Cyril Ramaphosa owes us — Ed Herbst

JOHANNESBURG — The ANC, under Cyril Ramaphosa’s watch, seems to have quickly started cleaning itself up. Whether this is going to be a long-term trend is impossible to tell at this stage. But so far, Ramaphosa looks like he may just be the necessary modernising force that the ANC lacked under Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma. But in this piece, veteran journalist Ed Herbst also reminds Ramaphosa about a promise he previously made about the ANC, a promise that has, to date, never been fulfilled… – Gareth van Zyl

By Ed Herbst*

Strong and efficient law-enforcement agencies are critical to the fight against corruption and crime generally, and to the restoration of the integrity and legitimacy of the state. In this regard, the ANC is of the firm view that the country’s intelligence services, the police and prosecutorial authorities should be strengthened and fortified to act with professionalism, and without fear, favour or prejudice. – Cyril Ramaphosa Statement of the ANC NEC 8/1/2018

And because we believed in the system, we were waiting patiently for the law to take its course. We’re still waiting. And yes, I’m angry at myself for convincing you that the right thing to do was to believe in the system. You wrote something on Facebook, days before you died: “Some people were for it and said it out loud and clear; some people were against it and made it clearly known, and some people said nothing at all. It is this group I struggle hardest to forgive.” – Foeta Krige Huffpost 8/9/2017

Methinks that Cyril Ramaphosa’s promised crusade to root out systemic ANC-driven corruption, to halt the Tsunami of Sleaze and write the final chapter in the Domesday Book of Snouting will be somewhat akin to cleaning the Augean Stables with a feather duster.

He has the fervent support of all South Africans bar the Zuptoid faction but I’d like to get my claim in first – in part to honour the memory of Suna Venter and in part because I want him to make good on a promise he made in 1992 about a ‘new’, ‘transformed’ SABC which, under the aegis of the African National Congress, would be brought into vibrant being.

Here is what he said at the time:

The ANC believes that unquestioning loyalty by a public broadcaster to a ruling party is incompatible with democracy – whether or not the ruling party enjoys the support of the majority of the population.

When the ANC wins the electoral support of the majority of South Africans, it will not seek to replace the National Party as the subject of the SABC’s slavish loyalty. And we want to establish both the principle and practice of that independence now.

The ANC is committed to public broadcasting which is independent of the government of the day, and which owes its loyalty not to any party, but to the population as a whole. In other words, we propose a broadcast service committed to providing full and accurate information to all South Africans, and one which is protected from interference by any special interests – be they political, economic or cultural.

In limbo

While I appreciate that he first has to get rid of the Big Kahuna, the Mighty One Induna, and fire Shaun the Somnolent Sheep at the National Pinocchio Authority I’d like to jog his memory somewhat about a few SABC matters which, for several years now, have been in limbo.

This becomes important because all the indications are that the ANC is determined to retain its chokehold on the SABC and to retain its status as a state broadcaster as it yet again manifests its usual contempt for court orders.

For starters, I’d ask him to read my article on the Media Online website which was headlined Matilda Gaboo, Mathews Phosa, the SIU and Number One.

Then I would ask him to read the recommendations of the Special Investigations Unit which in 2009, at the behest of the SABC interim board, scrutinised the conduct of Gaboo while she held an influential position – chief procurer of international programmes – at the SABC.

He can find the SIU report on this website in my November 2016 article which was headlined Journalist victimisation nothing less than ring fencing the SABC’s feeding trough.

A year later nothing, predictably, had been done – despite the SIU investigation costing R20 million – so I wrote a follow-up article which outlined the SIU recommendation in the Gaboo case:

Matilda Gaboo – International Acquisitions

Findings:

The role of content buyers became obsolete after the formation of Internal Acquisitions unit as Ms Gaboo played a significant role in the acquisition of content.

The acquisition process became secretive and acquisitions were made without communication of channel’s needs.

As a result of acquisitions made by Ms Gaboo, SABC ended up with high volumes of redundant inventory and impairment losses of about R170m.

SABC suffered revenue and reputational losses.

Investigation Status:

Allegations of kickbacks are still under investigation.

SIU is finalising the docket, however, the matter has been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). SIU criminal law practitioners drafted a charge sheet and made it available to the investigating officer.

For further information he can consult my article How black can things get at SABC? ANC directs sinister methods in ‘SA microcosm’.

Another reminder for Ramaphosa:

Almost a year ago to the day, SABC inquiry ad hoc committee chairperson Vincent Smith said that those who had so blatantly and brazenly lied to parliament and the nation should go to jail. That has, so far, proved to be just another empty promise from the Absolutely No Consequences party.

However, as I write this article the news has just broken that action is being taken against the Zuptoids and that creates the expectancy that there is more to come.

My hope is that, out of the ashes created at the SABC by the Mbeki and Zuma regimes, the sort of public broadcaster that Cyril Ramaphosa promised us in 1992 will rise.

News manipulators

To this end, the SABC will need to get rid of its propaganda enforcers, the news manipulators left behind by the likes of Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Jimi (the Door or the Window) Matthews.

We know who these people are because they were specifically named in a submission to parliament by the late Suna Venter. Here is the specific reference in her submission:

These are the people who form part of the network Mr Hlaudi Motsoeneng created around him to execute his decisions and agenda – specifically as it pertains to the newsroom.

Mr Anton Heunis – ‘Commercial Adviser’

Mr Simon Tebele – GCEO: News and Current Affairs

Ms Sebulelo Dithlakanyane (Head of Radio News and Current Affairs)

Ms Sophie Mokoena (acting political and foreign editor)

Mr Nyana Molete (Line Manager: TV News)

Ms Nothando Maseko (Head of TV News)

“These are the main enforcers of Mr Motsoeneng’s wishes in news management. They continue with their ways even in his absence and although I personally have no supporting evidence, Mr Motsoeneng is believed broadly to still be calling the shots on many levels at the SABC despite his removal.”

In December last year this website provided proof that the SABC newsroom was still a foetid ANC propaganda outlet which forces its reporters and producers to toe the Zuptoid line in total negation of all the norms of ethical news broadcasting.

One appreciates that it will take time to repair the almost incomprehensible level of damage inflicted by a decade of Zuma felony. If however, by the end of this year, no action has been taken to implement the recommendation of the SIU after its probe of the Matilda Gaboo allegations and if people like Nyana Molete are still forcing their subordinates to broadcast what he justifiably calls ‘bullshit’, then we will know that Cyril Ramaphosa has a long way to go before his ‘Garden of Eden’ aspiration is realised.

Ed Herbst is a retired veteran journalist who writes in his own capacity.