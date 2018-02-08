SA’s inequality problem: Can you be pro-business, pro-poor at the same time?

JOHANNESBURG — With President Jacob Zuma’s last days in power possibly entering its final hours and days, the country’s new leadership will have to start thinking about how it can solve South Africa’s biggest problem: that of inequality. In this three-part series, Sam van Coller starts to provide some thoughts on how this burning issue can be tackled. Here’s part one… – Gareth van Zyl

By Sam van Coller*

Now that the tide in the battle against State looting is turning, it is time to focus on South Africa’s enemy number one – inequality.

Why Inequality?

While poverty and unemployment are major problems, it is the extreme inequality in South Africa that stands in the way of achieving the national consensus needed to start winning the battle against our massive social problems. It is inequality that generates the anger and deepest divisions that prevent us from becoming a nation. It is probably the most important factor driving social disorder and violent deviant behaviour.

What are the pegs in the ground?

Inequality in South Africa is the enormous difference in living standards of the more wealthy and the millions of extremely poor.

The ongoing focus on the measurement of inequality needs to stop. Those struggling to survive are not interested in whether the Gini Coefficient is 6.0 or 6.7. Strategies for changing the status quo now need to be the focus

The prime drivers of inequality come from our history of exclusion and subjugation. These are what make South Africa so much more unequal than other developing countries. There are other factors but they are of much less significance.

Business as usual will not change the status quo fast enough to enable the country to move forward in a national effort. Both our pre 1994 and our more recent past have embedded major structural barriers that need more than business as usual to be overcome.

A national strategy specifically to address Inequality needs to be adopted. It will need to be overt and simple to understand by those who are now without hope – not another RDP, ASGISA or NDP that is incomprehensible to ordinary citizens

Such a national strategy will need to be focussed for impact. It cannot address every aspect

Arguing between Socialism and Capitalism is a sterile and outdated debate in these times of globalisation and rapid technological change. Neither of those models works anymore

It will need widespread involvement of and endorsement by both rich and poor

Only national leadership in all sectors with vision can take the country there

What are our strategy options? In broadest terms there are three

Retribution / revolution. History shows considerable evidence of this generating conflict, violence and economic destruction which takes generations to overcome

Redistribution. This route is already embedded in our taxation and national budgets though on a haphazard basis

Free Enterprise. Any strategy based on Redistribution can only succeed with a growing tax base. All evidence makes it clear that a free enterprise socio-economic system is a prerequisite to a growing tax base

In most debates, redistribution and free enterprise are posed as alternatives. Does this have to be the case? Is a strategy that is both Pro Business and Pro Poor at the same time possible?

In Inequality 102 we will look at the main areas of inequality to understand the underlying forces at work.

Then in Inequality 103 we will have a closer look at redistribution, where it can have real impact on inequality and whether it precludes a Pro Business strategy.

Sam van Coller is Former Executive Director of SEIFSA and CEO of The Urban Foundation. She currently owns and runs a hospitality business in Limpopo that employs 28 previously disadvantaged and severely undereducated South Africans.