After the flood – Ramaphosa’s post-tsunami prospects

CAPE TOWN — We’ve had a week of no-confidence that miraculously morphed into one of renewed confidence, not to mention faith, hope and trust in better things to come. Here former assistant editor of TaxTalk and journalist Leigh Schaller takes a look at the lie of the land as Cyril takes the driving seat, ploughs new furrows, leads in water and awaits the new economic shoots. Ideologically, the parliamentary battles between him and the smart, street-fighting EFF will be a treat to watch as they try and hoist him with his own petard, an inevitability born of him having straddled the socialist/capitalist divide. Perhaps they should look at other countries that have accommodated these world views and in a short time virtually eradicated poverty by building thriving economies. Purist ideology is not an all-welcoming tourist hotel, with rooms for all. It has a locked door and tainted windows and the behaviour of selected occupants is closely monitored and controlled. The world is locked out – and often stops knocking on the door. We’ve seen it with successive apartheid governments and this immediate past one. Luckily Cyril knew just when to put his shoulder to that locked front door and burst in, telling them the game was up. – Chris Bateman

By Leigh Schaller*



Winners

President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s journey from political exile to becoming President of South Africa doesn’t get the respect it deserves, nor does his handling of Zexit.

Although many have complained about the amount of time it took President Ramaphosa to ensure Zuma’s removal, taking his time has worked out well. Had he rushed the process, he may not have achieved the level of consensus that 13 hour long NEC meetings bring you. When things started to drag on for too long, he showed a firmer side by setting hard deadlines for Zuma’s resignation.

Usually when hired in a new job, you get to take it easy for the first week. President Ramaphosa will instead start his first day at the office with what is essentially a presentation to the country on his turnaround strategy.

If Thursday’s first address is a sign of what is to come then there is reason to be optimistic. The speech was engaging, humorous and relevant with perhaps the most promising line being, “When one is elected to this type of position, you basically become a servant of South Africa.” It almost feels strange to have a president who sounds presidential.



The Economic Freedom Fighters

The EFF’s well timed motion of no confidence meant that they made themselves an integral part of the discussions around Zuma’s removal and pipped both the DA and ANC from instituting their own motions.

Commentators have said that it may be difficult for opposition parties to adjust to a Zexit world, yet in Thursday’s press conference Julius Malema was quick to paint President Ramaphosa with the white monopoly capital brush. It is also likely that the EFF will push hard when it comes to passing measures aimed at expropriating property without compensation. Malema seems eager to use any reluctance from President Ramaphosa on this issue against him. The EFF’s call to dissolve parliament may not find as much traction among the public as hoped for.

Their extreme actions in the past, such as disrupting parliament, were probably accepted by many because we had an extremely bad president and the whole thing deserved to be turned into a farce. This is no longer widely accepted as being the case. The line between interesting politicking and distasteful antics has just gotten a lot thinner.

While they are winners of the past week, The EFF will need to continue finding interesting ways of pointing out perceived wrongs in the ANC or they may begin to face scrutiny around their own affairs, such as the very high turnover rate among EFF MPs.



Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

Parliament could do with more guest MC sessions from the charming Chief Justice. His instant availability meant that the process of electing President Ramaphosa could be complete, the State of the Nation address scheduled, and hopefully the National Budget Speech delivered on time.

It’s ironic that Mogoeng, who was chosen as Chief Justice by Zuma against the wishes of the DA, has played an integral role in Zuma’s downfall. Mogoeng has presided over a constitutional court which delivered judgements that hurt Zuma, and eventually presided over the election of Zuma’s replacement.



Patricia De Lille

‘I will survive’ would make an apt soundtrack to De Lille’s Thursday afternoon after a motion of no confidence against her as Cape Town’s mayor was defeated by a single vote. When she left council following the speaker’s refusal to make the voting process secret, De Lille told reporters that she went to her office to pack up.

Regardless of whether De Lille is found, in the future, to be guilty of a criminal offence; the DA’s epic failure in handling her removal has become a bigger story than her actions as mayor.



The Hawks

It seems like there is no Vrede for state capture beneficiaries (or journalists) at the moment. After a week of swooping by Hawks, the biggest question besides whether they found the Saxonworld Shebeen during their Gupta raid, is why it has taken them this long to act on State Capture. Surely the demise of Zuma’s power followed by the rise in the Hawk’s relevance is no coincidence.

Losers

Jacob Zuma

In the end people almost felt sorry for former President Zuma as he said goodbye. His dissociation from reality was evident when he enquired as to what he had done wrong. His Wednesday afternoon interview with the SABC quickly turned into a sermon that came off as angry and lacking in logical coherence. Perhaps the question he needed to ask the ANC in the end was, ‘what have I done right?’

He will return to Nkandla with a legacy that is unlikely to look better with the passage of time and will potentially have to face long legal battles in the future. On Valentine’s Day, South Africa’s abusive partner finally left the Union Buildings.



The Guptas

It seems only apt that the Guptas have become fugitives in the country that they once almost owned during the same week that Zuma resigns. In the end it was a bit like a Ponzi scheme wherein they took all of our money and enriched themselves only for the whole thing to fall apart, with them facing jail time. Sadly, like most of these schemes, the victims are unlikely to get their money back.



Zuma’s men and women

With law enforcement starting to circle like Hawks above a rat, Zupta deployees must be squirming. These include public servants of all pay levels, from cabinet ministers downwards. Their only options now are to continue to try and disassociate themselves from the stench of the Zuma era carcass, (I am looking at you Fikile Mbalula and Malusi ‘Candy Crush’ Gigaba) or else upgrade their LinkedIn account and potentially enquire about the services of a good criminal defence attorney.



The Democratic Alliance

For years the DA has confidently been bringing motions of no confidence to parliament without any hope of these motions succeeding. Yet the one time that, had they brought a motion, it would have actually succeed, they were beaten to it by the EFF.

Ironically, in the City of Cape Town, where the DA did institute a motion of no confidence against their Mayor Patricia De Lille, enough members of the DA voted together with opposition parties against the motion so that it epically failed to pass by one vote.

Changes to the executive may also signal difficulty for the DA. Although it is tough to predict with certainty as to what policy direction President Ramaphosa will take, there is a good chance that he will lean more towards the sort of free market liberal approach that the DA has traditionally advocated for. Should this happen, it may make it tougher for the DA to distinguish itself from the policies of the ANC, especially when their own shenanigans of late have made it tough for voters to believe in the image of professionalism that their PR machine wants you to buy into.

Oh, yes, and then there is the matter of Phumzile Van Damme resigning from her position as National Spokesperson without speaking to the nation about it. During a week that should have been about the DA’s triumph over the ANC and Zuma, own goals and missed opportunities have turned them into losers this week.

Leigh Schaller is a journalist and former assistant editor of TaxTalk. He enjoys puns, surfing and fiscal policy debates.