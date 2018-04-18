Reversing SA’s disinvestment flood into an inward trickle – Cyril’s big challenge

CAPE TOWN — Political futures consultant Daniel Silke says Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC needs to win well at the ballot box next year to reassure investors while his “Famous Four” global ambassadors must continue engaging through the brief window opened by our very recent political turnaround. It’s too early for Cyril’s international emissaries, all with stellar economic track records, to return with billions in unconditional promises of investment, but at least they’re thoroughly testing the waters to enable appropriate measured local adaptation. In a worst-case scenario, they’ll return with some sobering messages, all grist to Ramaphosa’s mill. It’s a far cry from before mid-February this year when Zuma resigned and the House of Zuptoids began to topple. The world knows that the rot runs deep and is all too aware of the threat of populism with strike season approaching and the fiscus struggling to recover from sustained Zuptoid-induced raids via dodgy SOE deals. Before foreign investors lead any inward stampede they’ll want proof of tangible, incremental and sustained domestic economic wins, education upgrades and successful job creation measures. In the meantime, celebrate any slow investment trickle we get – at least it’ll be in the right direction. – Chris Bateman

By Daniel Silke*

It has now been two months since Cyril Ramaphosa occupied the Presidential seat and it would seem as though his desire to attempt a turn-around of the domestic economy is gaining momentum.

Whilst the land expropriation debate awaits parliamentary dissection – and continues to cast a pall over regulatory certainty – Ramaphosa’s move to appoint 4 fixed investment ‘emissaries’ to trawl the world’s financial capitals in search of $100bn in fresh foreign direct investment is a step along a more macro-oriented path.

With Trevor Manuel and Mcebisi Jonas et probing their way through New York, Zurich and Beijing, investors will be encouraged to find South Africa again. They will be promised security. They will be cajoled with the prospects of structural reforms. Their fears of a populist policy drift will be placated.

But, it is a pretty long crawl back for South Africa to be a really inviting destination. The domestic economy is in a somewhat tepid recovery. Even the IMF’s revised upwards projection for GDP growth this year to 1.5% is hardly exciting. And even more lacklustre was their projection for the outlying years between 2020 – 2023 at around 1.8%.

But as we have seen in recent months, GDP figures can surprise just as much on the downside as on the upside. And investors will be told that with a target of at least 5%, government is serious about the critical structural reforms needed – including the resurrection of a more capable state together with positive private sector and labour input towards policy formulation and unemployment alleviation.

Whilst one can commend an initiative to scour the capital markets of the world, ultimately it will all boil down to the domestic performance of the economy based on meaningful policy shifts. Investors will want to see more evidence of this rather than just rely on rhetoric. And the short-term political insecurities – and possible risks – evident in a more racially polarised, populist and increasingly hostile domestic environment makes things a lot tougher.

It has also always been said that a foreign investor will only be likely to invest when he/she senses that local South Africans are equally enthused. Indeed, the 4 eminent emissaries are also likely to extend their brief to fostering a greater degree of domestic commitment from South Africans who have long held their capital on the side-lines as a result of a variety of policy and political concerns.

The problem for the emissaries are largely political. They don’t quite have a mandate yet to extend guarantees on policy to potential investors. With Ramaphosa’s Presidential Economic Advisory Panel and Jobs Summit yet to be concerned, there is little meat on the bones thrown to desirable investors.

Beyond this, both the ANC and President Ramaphosa are in for a very volatile year leading to elections in 2019. With policy clarity remaining illusive, battle-lines within the ruling party can spill-over into public spats. And, as our politics gets even more robust week by week, global investors will be asking many questions about just what type of government the country will have by mid-2019.

And, these concerns are not only confined to Land Expropriation. Issues surrounding the minimum wage and broader public-sector wage negotiations threaten to turn nasty. The last thing the country needs is a renewed strike season or ‘winter-of discontent’ which can potentially scupper the attractiveness of the new Ramaphosa administration. How Ramaphosa handles the plethora of wage negotiations within the context of a cash-strapped treasury and nervous bureaucrats to boot, will affect the domestic political milieu.

And if this is not enough, the early signs of business euphoria following the demise of the Zuma era have hit a reality check. After an initial uptick, ABSA’s Purchasing Managers Index has recently dipped. The same applies to SACCI’s Business Confidence Index. Although the currency has strengthened, global risk pressures may create some downside pressure in the months to come.

Coupled with higher oil prices and consumer pressures as a result of fuel levies and a VAT increase, the domestic economy is far from buoyant. Add a slower agriculture sector into the mix and the threat of protectionist battles between the USA and China and South Africa’s economy is vulnerable to all sorts of domestic and international strains.

Having expressed a more cautious view, this is also a time for Ramaphosa to capitalise on the broader goodwill and more positive sentiment towards his administration. And therefore, a credible PR campaign for investment certainly cannot do any harm. In fact, striking while the proverbial iron is hot is needed.

Still, South Africa is too much of a work-in-progress over the next year to illicit the type of massive investments we all would ideally want. It may just be that the emissaries return with promises of commitments but that these are contingent upon the much-vaunted structural shifts that are needed to enhance our attractiveness.

With the outcome of 2019’s elections more unpredictable than ever, investors will be looking for President Ramaphosa to come away with a strong mandate rather than a weak victory leaving him vulnerable not only on policy but also in his role as leader. They will be asking questions about the rise of populism and its effect on the political and economic discourse. Their reassurance might only come from a favourable political result for the Ramaphosa centrists at the ballot box next year. Now that might be the real catalyst for renewed interest in our economy.

Daniel Silke is director of the Political Futures Consultancy and is a noted keynote speaker and commentator. Views expressed are his own. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielSilke or visit his website.