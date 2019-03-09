Flashing red: Tweaking the system to change the outcome

I do my best to get to the gym a few times a week, but the early morning drive is a dark one as the sun isn’t yet up.

So earlier this week when I was almost side-swiped as a car ran a red robot it got me thinking…

There are many excuses as to why traffic lights are jumped, fear of hijackers one of them, but is there not another way?

For example, why not flash the lights red to make them stop streets at certain times of the night, so people don’t feel like sitting ducks.

It might not be the silver bullet but living in a country like South Africa, our problems are unique, hence the solutions will need to follow suit.