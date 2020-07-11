Is it meat or is it a herd? A cow and bull conversation

A tidbit was delivered on Rational Radio this week as Rainfin’s Sean Emery spoke about a cow and a bull.

When driving past these animals, he says, “some see them as meat, others see the potential of a herd”.

And it’s a challenge many South Africans are faced with at the moment.

Do I live for the now and eat the cow? But ultimately end up with nothing?

Or, do I tend to the herd and find a way to build an infinite future?

My point of departure, too many eating politicians – not enough thinking…

