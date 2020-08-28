Dan Nicholl talks Business Unknown with Sonja de Bruyn

“I’m part of a team that runs a women-led investment company, and I have some outside responsibilities, mostly non-executive directorships and a couple of chairmanships involving financial services and private equity.” By way of introduction, Sonja de Bruyn mentions her external roles in the casual manner one might reveal a committee position at the local Rotary Club, or helping to run the neighbourhood watch, when in fact the positions she holds and boards she serves on are some of South Africa’s most powerful: think companies like RMB, Dimension Data, and Remgro.

But while she plays down the significance of the companies she serves, she’s quick to make the point about one of her key roles on those company boards. “I’m keen to be on the remuneration committee of a board, or to at least ask questions to ensure there is fair pay for women, and are not paid less than men for the same role.”

And that point sums up the driving narrative of the Sonja de Bruyn story: the empowerment of black people, and of black women in particular. Identity Partners, the investment fund she founded, has made significant inroads into the corporate investment space for black women, and her roles in empowerment deals with FirstRand and BidVest (amongst others) have furthered the impact she has had, and the much-needed change she so passionately influences. Quite simply, De Bruyn wants to be someone who makes a difference.

It’s a philosophy that has clear roots in her upbringing in Lusaka, Zambia, as the child of exiled activists. Her adopted homeland furnished a worldview that wasn’t afforded to her peers in South Africa. “Ostensibly we were refugees, but the Zambians were so welcoming to the South African exile community,” she recalls fondly. “Growing up with strong role models who were Zambians was a blessing. We kind of took that for granted – politicians, business people, teachers, academics, the senior people in society were all black people.”

So there’s a strong sense of African perspective to De Bruyn; but there’s an equally strong global experience. “There were two phases of living in London,” she says of her time in the UK. “One is when you’re a poor student, and you experience it that way. There’s a great diversity of facilities and entertainment that caters for all pockets, and it’s a very cosmopolitan city, with people from all over the world, so you don’t feel self-conscious. Going back to London in investment banking was a very different life. I enjoyed experiencing London in two very different ways.”

A South African working in London is not unusual; finding one in Japan 20 years ago certainly was. It made for a fascinating chapter in the De Bruyn story, albeit one that had unique demands. “Fitting in at the time didn’t feel difficult, but now on reflection, the most challenging part of the grind was working in that geography and time zone, but reporting in to offices in London and America, while still working on delivery for your clients the next day. Obviously there was the linguistic barrier, and while commuting was fascinating, it was challenging, especially the crowds. And the food – I enjoyed the sushi and so forth at the beginning, but after two or three months of foreign food, you just want some fish and chips, or McDonalds!”

Talk of food segues nicely into the meal we’re virtually sharing in our respective homes, headlined by gnocchi done as all the best pasta dishes are: simply. The gnocchi itself balances firm, smooth texture with improbable lightness; add the crunch a Huguenot cheese crumb, and you have an uncomplicated delight. The Italian theme extends to a glorious lump of mozzarella that’s almost the size of a tennis ball adorned with a basil pesto, a fresh and moreish duet, and a chocolate ganache dessert that favours slightly bitter cocoa intensity over sickly sweet overload. It’s a fabulous feast, and one that frequently interrupts the flow of conversation; as good as the food is, however, there’s another dish that would top De Bruyn’s list.

“I’m really going to show my South African roots now,” she laughs. “It would be oxtail, with pap or polenta, and morogo. And communal eating, sitting round a big bowl, using your hands…” It’s a style of eating that’s anathema in a world of social distancing, but it will return at some point; less certain is the current economic environment, and the broader horizon that South Africa has to look ahead to. But De Bruyn remains upbeat, and offers cautious optimism.

“In terms of human capital, we’re blessed with richness. It’s perhaps not adequately spread, but we do have the skills to move the country forward. Working in London, there were always South Africans in every layer of the big law firms, the investment banks. We punch above our weight in every market I’ve been to. I also have great admiration for South African entrepreneurs, who are world leaders in their spheres and committed to South Africa. So now it’s about us all working together, and bringing different initiatives to work together. There’s a clear commitment to providing support – look at how speedily World Bank and BRICS funding was accessed. If we can capitilise on goodwill and move the economy forward, I’m confident we can come out of this stronger.”

There are certainly hurdles to overcome, which De Bruyn is quick to acknowledge, just as there is work to be done in advancing the presence of women in corporate South Africa – although again, she notes the positives. “Moving into a new democracy, we embraced transformational aspects, including the economy, and wanting our society to live and work differently. Embedded in the new code of good practice was a delineation of gender equity, so gender equality was part of our ambition for how we wanted our society to be better balanced. I think South Africa is ahead of the curve, with some big wins, such as the number of women parliamentarians – but the private sector has more work to do.”

That work will surely be inspired by the impact and success that De Bruyn continues to have; and just as she was shaped by influential women, so she has become a figure of inspiration herself. “When I first started working, my role models were Gill Marcus, Maria Ramos, Cheryl Carolus – they were forerunners. If I didn’t have such women to look up to, some of my decisions could have been different.

“Now, with age and maturity one becomes increasingly aware of your position. Younger people in the organisation ask you questions, or know what you’ve done, and you realise you need to be conscious of your role.”

Lunch ends with a recommendation that I try beetroot and carrot leaves as an alternative to spinach, which doesn’t convince me; and a suggestion that her future includes life as a public servant, which does. It would be a natural extension of the life she’s currently leading, for while Sonja de Bruyn has a hugely successful business career, she’s also a beacon of inspiration for black women in South Africa – and for all of the boards, directorships and chairs, that is surely the most important role of them all.

