Liver paté on the menu sees a ‘Great White’ exodus

When the great white sharks left Cape Town shores the climate change activists jumped on the button.

Overfishing, warmer seas were thrown at the forced migration, and while there might be some truth in these claims, a government-appointed panel shows a more natural predator.

Orcas, otherwise known as killer whales, enjoy shark liver and are believed to have scared the great whites off, with sightings of the shark now seen further east towards Mossel Bay.

Sometimes the most obvious reasons lay in front of our eyes, it just doesn’t suit certain agendas…

