Creating vs extracting wealth – a call to rethink economic priorities 

Modern economies increasingly prioritize wealth extraction over creation, undermining the ethical foundations of capitalism. A “political-financial complex” now dominates, where banks and governments sustain inefficiencies and inequality. From South Africa’s disparities to global financial crises, the system rewards extraction rather than innovation. To thrive, economies must refocus on supporting entrepreneurs and fostering real value creation, ensuring sustainability over short-term gains. It’s time to restore balance to capitalism’s core principles.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

By Chris Marshall*

Unsurprisingly, yet another corporate scam has come to light with the court decision against Ord et al. Attached is an essay that illustrates that the failure is baked into the current elitist view of (crony) capitalism. It may explain why I take the odd swipe at the Democratic Alliance, which is run by lawyers and accountants whose “”services”” are about extracting, not creating, wealth.

The debate between capitalism and socialism often overlooks the critical issue of systems that create wealth versus those that merely extract it. While extraction might bring to mind industries like mining or agriculture, this discussion focuses on how modern economies rely on extraction methods that yield little value. This shift has profound implications for society, governance, and economic stability.

The Political-Financial Complex

In 1961, U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower warned against the military-industrial complex. Today, an even more significant threat looms – the political-financial complex. This nexus of central banks, commercial banks, and financial institutions influences global economic practices. Governments’ bailouts of “”too big to fail” institutions have undermined the ethical foundations of capitalism. While meant to stabilise economies, these actions have created a moral hazard, distorting the relationship between risk and reward.

Banks reciprocate by funding sovereign debt, enabling financial indiscipline. For instance, South Africa’s oversized cabinet exemplifies how bureaucratic expansion leads to inefficiency. Politically connected individuals are appointed to senior corporate roles, perpetuating a system where benefits accrue to a select few at the expense of natural value creation. Executive remuneration highlights this disparity: South African bank CEOs earn in a single day what a domestic worker might earn in a decade, often without accountability for their institutions’ performance.

Inequality and Taxation

South Africa’s wealth disparity is often cited as among the world’s worst. However, if the wealthiest 1% and poorest 10% are excluded, inequality among ordinary citizens is less extreme. The natural inequality lies in taxation. While ordinary citizens shoulder heavy tax burdens, many in the informal economy contribute nothing to the fiscus. Simultaneously, tax policies to reduce inequality often exacerbate it as governments and corporations capture resources.

Read more: Hope and dreams no substitute for sensible economic policies

Cape Town’s economic landscape illustrates this dynamic. The city’s centre is dominated by offices of public entities and financial firms, and manufacturing and low-cost housing are declining. Speculative construction benefits the wealthy while neglecting the needs of the broader population.

The Wealth Extraction Problem

Public, financial, consulting and legal entities often fail to create tangible wealth. They do not provide essential goods or services like affordable housing, food, or healthcare. Instead, their primary function is to manage risk, though they often amplify it. Financial crises occur when these entities mismanage risk, and corruption flourishes through collusion.

Similarly, regulatory complexity enriches accountants, auditors, and consultants who extract wealth without adding value. This system not only denies the fiscus vital revenue but also stifles enterprise. For example, delinquents like Enron, Steinhoff, and the Guptas thrived due to regulatory blind spots.

Barriers to Economic Inclusion

A key issue is the exclusion of millions from the formal economy. While the informal sector provides livelihoods, it denies participants the benefits of formal economic activity, such as access to credit or markets. Crossing this economic divide requires systemic changes, much like the venture capital ecosystem in Silicon Valley enabled tech start-ups to thrive.

However, success stories are rare. Today, financial dominance is concentrated in a few global players like BlackRock, which manages trillions in assets but often prioritises fee extraction over genuine value creation. The rise of artificial intelligence in asset management further diminishes the role of traditional financial advisors.

A Call to Action

The current system rewards extraction over creation, stifling individual enterprise. Politicians, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and financiers must rethink their roles. Simplifying regulations, offering affordable services, and investing in underserved communities could shift the focus back to wealth creation. For example, early support for innovators like Enzo Ferrari demonstrates how risk-taking can yield lasting value.

Lessons from History

The consequences of prioritising extraction are evident in global crises. Greece’s economy was devastated by financial institutions, Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal turned billions into debt, and South Africa lost billions to corruption. Even corporate mismanagement, such as Boeing’s shifting from engineering excellence to financial greed, has had catastrophic effects.

Supporting Wealth Creators

The solution lies not in abandoning capitalism but in fostering enterprise. Supporting independent entrepreneurs and workers in the real economy is critical. They create wealth, providing the foundation for sustainable economic growth. Without their contributions, those focused solely on extraction will have nothing left to take.

Read also:

*Chris Marshall, a member of the BizNews tribe, grew up and was educated in Rhodesia. He studied engineering at Cambridge in the UK and worked on large power engineering projects in Rhodesia and Zambia. Since then, his principal business has been developing and licensing software products. He and his architect wife have invested in properties and run a small tourism business in Cape Town.