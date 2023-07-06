BizBytes – Tuesday 4th July 2023

Tuesday 4 July, 2023

Department of Justice Slapped with Record-Breaking R5m Fine for Failure to Acquire Antivirus Software

The Department of Justice & Constitutional Development has been hit with a hefty R5m penalty, the highest fine imposed under the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia), due to its failure to purchase antivirus software as instructed by the information regulator. The department experienced a cyberattack in 2021, resulting in the loss and compromise of over 1,200 files, encryption of internal documents, and personal information. This attack caused disruptions to court recording systems, leading to delays in lower courts. –Business Day

South Africa Sees Positive Shift in Power Availability Amidst Load Shedding Challenges

South Africa’s power availability data has shown a positive trend over the past month, offering hope amidst ongoing load-shedding issues. The Power Availability Ratio (PAR) has improved, with the PAR-364 reaching its most optimistic level in the past year. While the recent reduction in load shedding can be attributed to increased generation and favourable conditions, experts caution that the situation may not be sustainable. Additional generating capacity is expected, but long-term energy demands may not be met until mid-2024. –Business Tech

Discovery Insure, Avis, and Johannesburg Roads Agency Partner to Tackle Pothole Problem

Discovery Insure and Avis Southern Africa have teamed up with the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) to address the pothole issue in the city. The partnership supports the Discovery Pothole Patrol initiative, which aims to identify and repair potholes on major roads, improving road safety, as reported by BusinessTech. The collaboration showcases the JRA and Transport Department’s commitment to transformative service delivery through partnerships and citizen engagement. Pothole damage costs South Africa an estimated R500 million monthly. Since its launch, the Pothole Patrol has repaired nearly 175,000 potholes, resulting in a 26% decrease in related claims. The partnership also includes a skills development program and a mobile app for reporting potholes.

South African Post Office Seeks Additional Funding of R3.8bn Despite Previous Bailouts

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has applied for business rescue and requested R3.8 billion in funding, in addition to the R2.4 billion received from the National Treasury. The funds are necessary for implementing a turnaround strategy and paying off debts, addressing the cash-flow deficit, and executing a staff reduction plan, as reported by MyBroadBand. The Cabinet has agreed to provide more funding on the condition that SAPO undergoes business rescue instead of liquidation. The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies expressed optimism about the Post Office’s prospects, emphasizing its importance in delivering local and international mail and social grants. The Post Office incurred substantial losses and closed over 300 branches in recent years.

South Africa Mandates Licensing for Crypto Exchanges by Year-End

South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has announced that all crypto exchanges in the country must obtain licenses by the end of the year. The regulator has already received around 20 applications and expects more before the November 30 deadline. Non-compliant firms may face closure or fines. South Africa is the first African nation to require licensing for digital asset exchanges, including prominent platforms like Luno and VALR. This move aligns with global trends of tightening regulations in the cryptocurrency industry and aims to protect consumers through financial education and awareness campaigns. -Bloomberg

Billionaires’ Fortunes Surge by $852 Billion in Best Half-Year Since 2020

The world’s 500 wealthiest people saw their fortunes grow by a staggering $852 billion in the first half of 2023, marking the most successful six months for billionaires since the latter half of 2020. Each member of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index averaged a daily increase of $14 million. Despite global challenges such as central bank interest rate hikes, the Ukraine conflict, and regional banking crises, a stock market rally fuelled the gains. Elon Musk, the richest person globally, added $96.6 billion to his net worth, while Mark Zuckerberg gained $58.9 billion. Gautam Adani experienced the most significant decline, losing $60.2 billion due to allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. -Bloomberg

Credit Suisse Wealth Staff Advised to Update CVs for Management Roles as Integration with UBS Progresses

Credit Suisse has instructed its wealth staff to prepare their resumes and personal development plans as part of a selection process for career advancement during the integration with UBS Group AG. The selection will lead to management appointments by mid-July, with other role selections to follow. UBS is expected to cut over half of Credit Suisse’s workforce, particularly in the investment bank, as part of the integration. The executive ranks already reflect UBS’s dominance, with the majority of leadership appointments coming from UBS in the combined firm. -Bloomberg

China Expands Lithium Supply Chain in Africa, Securing Future Dominance in EV Metals

China’s strategic investments in Africa’s lithium mines are paying off as the continent is set to significantly increase lithium production, potentially accounting for 12% of global supply by 2027. This move allows China to diversify its supply sources and maintain its dominance in electric vehicle (EV) metals processing amid the US’s efforts to establish its own supply networks. Chinese companies such as Ganfeng Lithium Group and Contemporary Amperex Technology are already investing in mines in Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zimbabwe, positioning themselves at the forefront of Africa’s lithium production. -Bloomberg

Cosatu Plans Nationwide Strike to Protest Socio-economic Issues

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), representing around 2 million members, has announced a nationwide strike scheduled for Thursday, July 6. The strike aims to draw attention to various socio-economic challenges affecting workers, including load-shedding, cable theft, crime, corruption, austerity measures, and rising indebtedness. Cosatu seeks government intervention to address these issues, such as increasing social grants, creating employment opportunities, improving public infrastructure, combating crime and corruption, and filling public service vacancie

