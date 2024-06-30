Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 30 June 2024

Answers
- (There was no in-studio audience and each participant’s microphone was only operative when it was their turn to speak – this in order to prevent multiple interjections seen in previous debates.)
- Baseball
- Together with another statistician, Tony Lewis, he developed a mathematical system for adjudicating cricket matches that were shortened on account of weather or other circumstances. The Duckworth/Lewis system, introduced in 1997, is now ubiquitous across the sport and was used to determine results in four of the shortened matches at the recent World T20 Cup in the Americas.
- Marie Curie – Polish
- Ganges
- c) – 14 years. Although he took refuge in the Embassy of Ecuador in London in June 2012 (12 years ago) he was charged with sexual crimes in Sweden in 2010. When his bail ran out two years later he sought asylum from the Ecuadorian government. Having overstayed his welcome in the embassy, he was arrested by police in 2019 and incarcerated in Belmarsh prison in London. He is now lives as a free man in his native Australia. His website was called Wikileaks.
- Films – first published by Leslie Halliwell in 1977 and continued by different authors after his untimely death in 1989.
- Nassau
- The ladies toilet of the museum. Previously the museum only had unisex toilets, but when a court ruled that having a ladies-only section of the museum was discriminatory, a ladies-only toilet was suddenly created, and the paintings were moved there.
- Sydney Harbour bridge – which officially opened in March 1932, after taking eight years to complete. It gets its moniker from its resemblance to a coat hanger. Built by a British firm, Dorman Long, which also built the Tyne Bridge in Newcastle, of which the Sydney bridge is almost a carbon copy, albeit larger.
- Whales
- The Blues Brothers (1980) spoken by the character Elwood Blues, played by Dan Akroyd.
- Princess Margaret
- Far side of the Moon – this is the first time that rocks from the unexplored dark-side of the moon have been brought back to Earth. China is the only country to have landed on that side of the moon – this was its second mission there after another in 2019.
- Under the skin
- c) – Lieutenant Colonel. The Battle of the Little Big Horn in June 1876 – also known as Custer’s Last Stand.
- Kenyan president, William Ruto, had announced a financial bill that included swingeing tax hikes. Following the protests against the bill, Ruto retracted the plan and said the budget to help move Kenya out of its debt trap would be funded by a programme of public austerity instead.
- Calculus – developed simultaneously and independently by Isaac Newton in England, and Gottfried Leibniz in Germany. If both are mentioned, score an additional bonus.
- False – it had sold much less, only around 3 000 copies were sold during his lifetime. It wasn’t until 1919, the centenary of his birth, that critics and scholars came to recognise it as one of the finest works of American literature.
- A Little Night Music.