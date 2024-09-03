BizNews Top of the Pops August 2024

This last month on BizNews had it all. From GNU tensions and school capture in Gauteng to spilling the beans on Zuma and MK, Comrades concerns, touching tributes and more. Find the 15 best-read stories of August 2024 on BizNews.com below and see what the tribe found most interesting last month. Scroll to the bottom for the top 10 most-watched BizNewsTV videos from August 2024. Let the countdown begin…

15

SA’s most elite credit cards: High salaries, high perks, and high costs South Africa’s most exclusive credit cards, offered by banks like Discovery, Nedbank, and Investec, demand high salary requirements—up to R2.5 million annually. Find the full story here.

14

Your biggest decision when you retire As retirement approaches, many people are caught between the thrill of seeing out their golden years and the fear of having saved enough. Find the full story here.

13

Keeping it in perspective: Pretoria High School for Girls racism scandal: Terence Corrigan In this reflection on perspective, Terence Corrigan examines a viral photo of an exaggeratedly large puff adder, emphasizing how perception can distort reality. Find the full story here.

12

“Wake up call” for Comrades Marathon members as SGM succeeds, new era dawns Last night, the Comrades Marathon Association held an emotion-charged special general meeting in Pietermaritzburg to address widespread concerns among runners. Find the full story here.

11

Gauteng Education Department: Deceit, delusion and dishonesty – Richard Wilkinson Three weeks after Pretoria High School for Girls cleared twelve students of racism charges, the spotlight turns to the Gauteng Department of Education’s troubling handling of the case. find full story here.

10

School Capture (pt 2): Update on Pretoria High School for Girls scandal – Richard Wilkinson The situation at Pretoria High School for Girls has sparked significant controversy and debate following the suspension of twelve white Matric students over alleged misconduct tied to a WhatsApp group conversation. find full story here.

9

MK founder spills the beans, unmasks Zuma’s real agenda… The real founder of the MK Party, Jabulani Khumalo, is laying criminal charges against former President Jacob Zuma. In this interview with BizNews, he describes how a discovery during the past week has left him no choice. find full story here.

8

RIP Dr William Smith: A pioneer of education in South Africa Rhodes University mourns the loss of Dr. William Smith, a trailblazing educator and esteemed alumnus. find full story here.

7

School Capture: Lesufi’s ‘diversity and transformation’ consultants arrive at PHSG – Richard Wilkinson The phenomenon of “School Capture” unfolds in three phases. Initially, incidents of “racism” are publicized on social media, causing a media frenzy and institutional panic. find full story here.

6

Comrades Marathon veterans revolt, call SGM, after board level corruption, incompetence exposed The world’s most famous ultra-distance race, KZN’s Comrades Marathon, is hosting an acrimonious battle between runners and the race’s board of directors who are accused of industrial-scale corruption. find full story here.

5

Bloubergstrand residents battle beachfront development Bloubergstrand, a historic and picturesque village north of Cape Town, faces a new threat—not from invaders, but from local beachfront property owners seeking to transform their residences into hotels, bars, and restaurants. find full story here

4

Ramaphosa’s shaky NHI plan might be self-imploding: Patrick McLaughlin President Ramaphosa’s push for the National Health Insurance (NHI) plan faces mounting challenges as the legislation, still awaiting Constitutional Court approval, struggles to gain traction. find full story here.

3

Bad news for Minister Gayton’s plans to end DStv sports broadcasting monopoly In response to South African Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie’s demands for increased live sports coverage on free-to-air TV, veteran broadcaster Thinus Ferreira argues that the real issue lies in the SABC’s financial crisis. find full story here.

2

How criminals bypass electric fences and how to improve security South African households and businesses should be alert to the methods criminals use to bypass electric fences. find full story here.

1

Ramaphosa signs Public Procurement Act into law: ANC uncompromising amid GNU tensions – Katzenellenbogen In a bid to reinforce black economic empowerment despite internal ANC opposition, President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Public Procurement Act into law. find full story here.

BizNewsTV Top of the Pops August 2024