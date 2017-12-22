Paul O’Sullivan’s conclusive forensic report: Does Santa Claus really exist?

CAPE TOWN — If ever you wondered about the main brain behind Forensics for Justice, the indefatigable and undeniable, not to mention Zuptoid-unjailable, Paul O’Sullivan, and its razor-sharp efficacy, read his tongue-in-cheek Christmas card below. Forensically toying with the fantasy of Santa Claus while claiming and celebrating the time-honoured love of parents for their children, he gives us a glimpse into why many of the world’s infamous crooks and corrupt politicians fear his eye for detail and uncanny sleuthing. I can do no better than slightly alter the words of the universally popular eponymous Christmas song; Santa Claus is coming to town, to illustrate why his often-hidden and sometimes exposed hand continues to play such a huge role in bringing this country’s corrupt ruling elite and their cronies to book. Paul sees you when you’re sleeping. He knows when you’re awake. He knows if you’ve been bad or good. So be good for goodness sake! O! You better watch out! You better not cry. Better not pout. I’m telling you why. O’Sullivan is coming to town. We’ve already been gifted with a change in ANC presidency and a juicy feast will surely follow the approaching perfect storm of Zuptoid accountability. Here’s to the uncounted and often unsung heroes, who with O’Sullivan’s team, deserve a festive season toast. – Chris Bateman

From Paul O’Sullivan, Forensics for Justice

(Report adapted from an old legend bandied around for many years and handed down through generations)

No known species of reindeer can fly. BUT there are more than 300,000 species of living organisms yet to be classified, and while most of these are insects and germs, this does not completely rule out flying reindeer (which Santa and many, many children have seen). There are 2 billion children (persons under 18) in the world. BUT since Santa doesn’t (appear) to handle the Muslim, Hindu, Jewish and Buddhist children, that reduces the workload to 15% of the total, or 300 million. At an average (census) rate of 3.5 children per household, that’s 95.7 million homes. One presumes there’s at least one good child in each. Santa has 31 hours of Christmas to work with, thanks to the different time zones and the rotation of the earth, assuming he travels east to west (which seems logical – unless he has a time machine). This works out to 857.5 visits per second. This is to say that for each Christian household with good children, Santa has a little over 1/1000th of a second to park, hop out of the sleigh, jump down the chimney, fill the stockings, distribute the remaining presents under the tree, eat whatever snacks have been left, get back up the chimney, get back into the sleigh and move on to the next house. Assuming that each of these 95.7 million stops are evenly distributed around the earth (which, of course, we know to be false but for the purposes of our calculations we will accept), we are now talking about 1.1km per household, a total trip of 105.27 Million KM, not counting stops to do what most of us must do at least twice every 31 hours, plus feeding and etc. This means that Santa’s sleigh is moving at 943.3 KM per second, 3 million times the speed of sound. For purposes of comparison, the fastest man-made vehicle on earth, the Ulysses space probe, moves at a poky 42,200 metres per second, whilst a conventional reindeer can run, (at tops) 23 KM per hour, which is a measly 6 metres per second. The payload on the sleigh adds another interesting element. Assuming that each child gets nothing more than a medium-sized lego set (1kg), the sleigh is carrying 300,000 tonnes, not counting Santa, who is invariably described as overweight. On land, conventional reindeer can pull no more than 235 Kgs. Even granting that “flying reindeer” (see point #1) could pull TEN TIMES the normal amount, we cannot do the job with eight, or even nine. We need 1.3 Million reindeer. If the reindeer were put end to end, and assuming a distance of 1.6m from nose to nose, then the length of the reindeer train, would stretch from Cape Town to Beit Bridge. This increases the payload, not even counting the weight of the sleigh-to 560,000 tons. However, since the reindeer are flying, the weight is zeroed out. Just for comparison 300,000 tonnes is more than three times the weight of the Queen Elizabeth. (That’s the ship, not the actual Queen of England). 560,000 tonnes travelling at 943Km per second creates enormous air resistance. This will heat the reindeer up in the same fashion as spaceships re-entering the earth’s atmosphere. The lead pair of reindeer will absorb 18.6 Terajoules of energy per second each. In short, they will burst into flames instantaneously, exposing the reindeer behind them, and create deafening sonic booms in their wake. The entire reindeer team will be vaporized within 4.26 milliseconds. Santa, meanwhile, will be subjected to centrifugal forces 17,500 times greater than gravity. A 150kg Santa (which seems ludicrously slim – given all the milk and biscuits) would be pinned to the back of his sleigh by 1.96 Million KG’s of force .

So, the answer to the question ‘Does Santa Claus exist?’ is as follows:

Of course he does! Now I’m off to the toy-shop to fill my kids stockings, like I did last year and the year before. Like my father and mother did, my grandparents and great-grandparents and like many parents will do for years to come, long after I’m gone, you’re gone and your children’s children are gone. The spirit will never die.

Paul O’Sullivan heads up Forensics for Justice.