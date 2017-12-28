Recent history urges boardroom rethink: time for a return to owner-capitalism

The norm today is for company directors to be appointed for reasons other than their financial exposure to the business. After recent events, shareholders might consider Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s counter argument that board members, the ultimate custodians of shareholder wealth, should be “dobermans, not cocker spaniels.”

Berkshire’s own process for selecting directors is instructive. Buffett explained in his 2003 annual letter to shareholders that it starts by finding people with unrestricted minds: “True independence – meaning the willingness to challenge a forceful CEO when something is wrong or foolish – is an enormously valuable trait in a director. It is also rare.”

The best way to ensure this independence of directors, he reckons, is for their interests to be aligned with all shareholders: they need their own skin in the game. In Berkshire’s case, back in 2003 every director owned at least $4m worth of the company’s shares “purchased in the market just as you did; we never passed out options or restricted shares. After all, who ever washes a rental car?”

Buffett takes this approach to its logical conclusion by refusing to carry directors’ liability insurance: “Therefore, if something really catastrophic happens on our directors’ watch, they are exposed to losses that will far exceed yours. The bottom line for our directors: You win, they win big; you lose, they lose big. Our approach might be called owner–capitalism.”