Some great reasons to celebrate 2018 – the luckiest year of them all

It’s some time since a new year could be greeted with this much enthusiasm. And not just because we have entered the 21st Century’s year of “chai”, which means “life” in Hebrew – making 18 the luckiest number of all.

This year we’re sure to see growing momentum for protagonists of open trade, globalisation and inclusion. Epitomised by France, The Economist‘s country of last year, the open-minded “canoe people” are back in the ascendancy; their blinkered “tree people” opponents in retreat.

The trend is also taking hold in Southern Africa where the dead hand of “tree people” Jacob Zuma and Robert Mugabe has been removed from the economic levers; replaced by energised “canoe people” Cyril Ramaphosa and Emmerson Mnangagwa. Those changes promise to usher in reform and growth, sweeping away the stagnating policies of hate and division.

From my side, today I move into an office on London’s South Bank, another big step in Biznews’s globalisation. It will host a modern studio whence podcasts aplenty will flow, and is an easy stroll from a global financial centre. In my line of work, things really don’t get better.