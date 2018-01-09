Why investments shouldn’t be judged on financial returns alone

As a lad, I regularly spent my meagre allowance and occasional birthday bonuses on stamps. Each new addition to the collection fed the imagination of a curious kid.

But in theory, that stamp collection was supposed to be an investment – or so I thought when spending during hours poring over those thick Stanley Gibbons catalogues.

The moment of reckoning came yesterday when, after decades of safekeeping, I took the books of memories into a stamp dealer on London’s Strand. It took him a couple minutes to prick the bubble: “Give it to a charity shop” he said, “if you can find one that will take them off your hands.”

Funny thing, I wasn’t disappointed. Collecting those stamps brought the adventures of foreign lands to life for a lonely kid. And sparked a wanderlust that exposed me to more than I might ever have imagined. Maybe those stamps were a great investment after all.