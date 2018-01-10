Refresher in what makes great editors – human beings, too.

Over the past couple days I’ve been interviewing people who were close to or worked for legendary financial editor George Palmer. The podcast will be available later in the week.

As a taster, here’s a couple of things I’ve learned about this remarkable man who died aged 92 on New Year’s Day.

Palmer, who until a few months ago taught global economics weekly to a packed lecture hall, never used two words when one would do. And his principles were not for sale – despite numerous attempts from billionaires, litigious lawyers and politicians.

An ideology every modern editor would do well to absorb. Indeed, not just editors.