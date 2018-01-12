Chinese acquire Caltex SA – biggest foreign investment in a decade

Last night’s announcement that China’s Sinopec is buying Chevron’s South African assets, including its oil refinery and fleet of over 1 000 Caltex petrol stations, is uplifting.

First, it illustrates divergent paths pursued by multinationals from the world’s two biggest economies. As we heard in Davos last year and will likely hear again this month, China is committed to leading globalisation. The US, where Chevron is headquartered, is on a different path.

Second, it reflects the ability of companies from the Middle Kingdom to outmuscle Western competition. Ivan Glasenberg’s Glencore was the underbidder on the $900m transaction.

And third, it may well spark the Chinese investment boom which South Africa has been waiting for since ICB’s $5.6bn purchase for 20% of Standard Bank in 2007. Better late than never.