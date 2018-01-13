Successful Paradox: Work yourself out of your job

Rwandan president Paul Kagame once claimed he never actually wanted to stand for a third term but rather “The People” forced him into it.

The ruling Patriotic Front further claimed that only Kagame has the leadership acumen to oversee the country’s peace and prosperity.

The result … dictatorial concerns raised as the constitution was changed which could see him rule for x years.

The lesson here is in successful succession. It’s a classic paradox but the best way to know a job is to coach someone else to do it better than you.

A lesson for Kagame and others to guard against. Absolute power corrupts.