SA’s big story of Davos – foreign investors change Mzansi direction

I love the way trade & industry minister Rob Davies articulated the difference between Davos in 2017 and 2018.

Last year, he says, foreigners sought him out simply to air grievances. Meetings with multinationals were full of negative energy. Davies’s guests mostly wanted someone to hear about their unhappiness.

This year in Davos, the T&I minister was inundated by business executives seeking meetings to discuss how they could either expand existing investments or introduce new ones.

That, at a practical level, reflects the difference where foreign investment takkies hit the tar. As ever, the global business community is voting with its feet. The good news is since December 18, they’re following a path to Mzansi. Not away from it. Hope Springs.