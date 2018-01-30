Why concept of a “gap year” makes so much sense

Funny how these things follow on each other. Was invited to a small lunch on London’s West End yesterday where Vince Cable, leader of the Liberal Democrats, was the star attraction.

Just like in SA, the cost of university education is a hot political topic in the UK. As is the need to reform a culture where children are encouraged to choose BAs and the like at a university rather than becoming tradesmen. The result is an education system that isn’t producing what the market needs.

During the discussion, some of those present argued that a “gap year” would help address the imbalance – particularly if the youngsters were urged to travel. It was argued they would be more mature beings after seeing the world, hence better prepared to make one of the most important decisions of their lives. Makes sense to me.