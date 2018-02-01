Coming soon: Ntsebeza Inquiry into KPMG, completed “hopefully, within our lifetime”

There is nothing more powerful than the truth. But it can take time to emerge.

It is common cause that a contaminated report provided by Big Four auditing firm KPMG gave the Zuptas the leverage to eject an entire top structure at SA Revenue Services. This report is sure to be examined in detail during the State Capture investigations which are now gathering steam.

Among those digging into the report is the official inquiry by the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants. SAICA members were yesterday informed the panel chaired by Adv Dumisa Ntsebeza starts its hearings on 19 February.

The chair says witnesses and respondents are to be given every opportunity to defend their statements. But he is under no illusion about the scale of the task: “We hope that we will be able to confine the hearings within our lifetime.” So does the rest of South Africa.